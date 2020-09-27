 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: An entire century ago this fall, what still popular Bloomington-Normal building was completed?
Flick Fact: An entire century ago this fall, what still popular Bloomington-Normal building was completed?

Question: Can you name the prominent building in Bloomington-Normal that was completed exactly 100 years ago this year, way back in 1920? (1) the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts; (2) Hovey Hall at Illinois State University; (3) the downtown State Farm building; (4) Lucca Grill downtown; (5) Holy Trinity Church.

Answer: It was (1) the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, in 1920 called the Bloomington Consistory Temple. Its cornerstone was laid 100 years ago as well.

