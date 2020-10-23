Flick Fact: And some think all the train horns are annoying now …

Question: If you’re counting, eight passenger trains stop in the Twin Cities each day — four northbound and four southbound, all Amtrak. How many stopped here about a century ago?
Answer: Amazingly, in a count in 1907, 83 trains stopped in B-N each weekday and Saturday, as five rail lines passed through B-N — the Illinois Central; the Illinois Traction System (Interurban); the Big Four; the Lake Erie and Western; and the Chicago & Alton. That’s according to information at the McLean County Museum of History and its librarian, Bill Kemp.
Support Local Journalism
Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois
tropicsnight.jfif
RT 66 TOURISM 3 SAS
PRINCESS THEATRE 5 SAS
PALMS GRILL CAFE 1 CTM
OEM CHENOA 2 SAS
NEON BHS SIGN lead SAS
MONA'S 75TH 2 SAS
McLean Arcade Museum 6 sas
L is for lighting
Jesus Saves a Sign Lead sas
images.jfif
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 10
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 4
download (1).jfif
CLOCK DESIGN 4 SAS
Cadillac Jack's
AN OUTPOST FOR BOOKS 1 SAS
030719-blm-loc-3statefarmsale
5dd8b0a282f38.preview.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.