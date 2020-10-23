 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: And some think all the train horns are annoying now …
Question: If you’re counting, eight passenger trains stop in the Twin Cities each day — four northbound and four southbound, all Amtrak. How many stopped here about a century ago?

Answer: Amazingly, in a count in 1907, 83 trains stopped in B-N each weekday and Saturday, as five rail lines passed through B-N — the Illinois Central; the Illinois Traction System (Interurban); the Big Four; the Lake Erie and Western; and the Chicago & Alton. That’s according to information at the McLean County Museum of History and its librarian, Bill Kemp.

