Flick Fact: Have B-N pharmacies run out of … leeches?

Question : Trying to conquer COVID-19 and create a vaccine to prevent it is a big medical story today. But 163 years ago, in 1857 — that's back when Abe Lincoln was roaming the Bloomington streets and the year Illinois State Normal University was founded — this newspaper was taking a strong editorial stance against local druggists because they had so little of what?

Answer: “Slimy flat worms.” Those are also known as leeches. Used for medicinal purposes back then, there was a leech shortage in 1857 in Bloomington. “We are at a loss to understand why (leeches) are not kept on hand by our druggists, for in most cities the size of Bloomington there is a good demand for them,” this newspaper editorialized. “There is no good reason why our physicians should be compelled to send patients to Chicago to apply leeches.”