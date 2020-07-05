Flick Fact: Just who is this new 'Jake from State Farm?'
Flick Fact: Just who is this new 'Jake from State Farm?'

Question: The original “Jake from State Farm” is Jake Stone of Bloomington and an employee of the Bloomington-based company. Is the newer Jake of the famous TV commercials from Bloomington and an employee as well? 

Answer: Nope and nope. The “new” Jake is actor Kevin Mimms. He also appears in commercials for Coors Light, Pepsi, Otezia (a prescription drug for psoriasis) and Panera Bread as well as such movies as "Lap Dance" and "S.W.A.T." State Farm explains that the “new” Jake will encounter an “expanded role” that is “very demanding and is best filled by a professional actor.”

