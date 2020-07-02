Flick Fact: That Illinoisan who first studied civil protests for the president

Question: Recent news coverage concerning police tactics and behavior has had many references to the "Kerner Commission," an 11-member advisory panel formed in 1967 by President Lyndon Johnson to study civil disorders and headed by an Illinois man, Otto Kerner, Jr. Who was Otto Kerner and what is his ironic notoriety at Illinois State University?
Answer: Kerner was governor of Illinois in 1967 when LBJ asked him to head up the national study on civil disorders. Four years later, Kerner was awarded an honorary degree at ISU. Five months after that, Kerner was indicted on federal charges of bribery, conspiracy and perjury, coincidentally prosecuted by a future Illinois governor, James Thompson. Kerner spent time in federal prison before being released when it was discovered he had terminal cancer. He died in 1976.
