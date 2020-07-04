Flick Fact: The beverage we refer to the most

Question: A "brand intimacy" study — that's defined as the "emotional science that measures the bonds we form with the brands we use and love" — has been carried out on beverages and the annual rankings are out for the year 2020, one of upheaval and significant change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you name the beverage brands most near and dear to our heart in the Midwest?
Answer: According to the national marketing agency, MBLM, that carried out the study in its 10th year: Coca-Cola is the No. 1 we also identify by emotion as a top "intimate" brand beverage, followed by Mountain Dew and Pepsi, and then Budweiser, Tropicana, Jack Daniel’s, Heineken, Snapple, Coors and Miller.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
$26 to $50 off
By George!
Great American 4th of July PAINT SALE!
Green Tag Days
Home Improvement Sale
Outstanding 4 day store wide spectacular
Save at Sears
Sears exciting new 175 cc cycles
Sears Fall Home Improvement Sale
Sizzler Savings
Store rated one of the best
Truckload freezer sale
Try to Match Sears Low Price
You can count on us
Your dollars go further at Sears
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.