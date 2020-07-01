Flick Fact: Was Bloomington Country Club once ... a hospital?

Question: A century ago, when Central Illinois and the rest of America was under wraps because of the Great Pandemic Spanish Flu of 1919, so many were hospitalized in Bloomington and Normal that two temporary hospitals were established in town. Both structures that served as hospitals are still standing today. Do you know where those were and are?
Answer: One was at the Bloomington Country Club and the other was at the Julia Scott Vrooman mansion on East Taylor Street. That’s according to Bill Kemp, librarian and archivist at the McLean County Museum of History.
