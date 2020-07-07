Flick Fact: Was the controversial Minnesota Twins owner from B-N?
Flick Fact: Was the controversial Minnesota Twins owner from B-N?

070820-blm-loc-flickfact-calvin griffith

Question: They have removed the statue of ex-Minnesota Twins owner Calvin Griffith from in front of the stadium in Minneapolis because of allegedly racist remarks he made in 1978. True or false? Griffith was originally from Bloomington.

Answer: False. Contrary to a recent report on ESPN, Calvin was not. His adoptive father, Clark Griffith, a Hall of Fame pitcher and then manager, was from Bloomington, but Calvin was not, adopted after his father had left Bloomington to pursue his baseball career. 

