Flick Fact: What health hazard was once promoted by Major League Baseball players?

Question: How the times change … Major League Baseball is being hit by the spread of COVID-19 and games are being canceled. But can you name what the MLB was actually promoting in 1956 that healthwise today would be unfathomable?

Answer: In a full-page ad for Camel cigarettes in the July 1956 edition of Capper’s Farmer, then a popular magazine among Central Illinois farm families, 16 of pro baseball’s biggest stars offered testimonials about how much they enjoyed smoking them. “I’ve been smoking Camels for over 15 years now,” attests New York Yankee Hank Bauer. “Camels are tops!” (We checked Wikipedia and Bauer died years later … of lung cancer.) (Thanks to Bill Kemp of the McLean County Museum of History for a copy of the ad.)