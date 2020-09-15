Flick Fact: Where in the world are the freshest canned pumpkins?

Question: It’s time for the Morton Pumpkin Festival (it launches this week) and the pumpkin harvest as well. After all the pumpkins grown in the rich farmland of Central Illinois are picked for the Libby Co., how long does it take for them to be rounded up, transported, cleaned, skinned, processed and ultimately canned at the Libby’s Pumpkin plant in Morton?
Answer: To ensure freshness, in amazingly fast process honed over years of practice, Libby’s pumpkins are canned the same day they are harvested out of a Central Illinois field. The Morton plant, by the way, processes 85 percent of all pumpkins in America.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
