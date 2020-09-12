Flick: Gene Budig, a famous guy so little known …

Of the 19 men since 1857 who have sat behind a desk at the college with a nameplate on the door that read “PRESIDENT,” surely none has gone on to more of a subtle national presence than Gene Budig.

From 1973 to 1977, a tumultuous time for ISU that followed the presidency of David Berlo (Berlo became mired in financial misgivings and scandal-leaning ways that led to his resignation), Budig’s job was largely one to repair image and improve relations with professors, ISU contributors and would-be Redbirds.

While successful at that, his four years were nonetheless fraught with tensions.

It was during the Budig years that Normal ended 100 years-plus of being a “dry” town.

That coincided coincidentally with the legal drinking age in Illinois being lowered to 19.

Thus, in Normal, during Budig, was fully borne the birth of ISU student parties.

As the university continued to grow from a college of 4,500 students in the 1950s to its 21,000-plus of today, it infused a mix of students out into the formerly quiet residential neighborhoods of Normal that led to rampant complaints, long City Council meetings and “mass-gathering” ordinances.