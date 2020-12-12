Flick: Obama's new book and the Bloomington connection

So Barack Obama’s new book, “A Promised Land,” is getting nice reviews and countless plugs. and on its first day out, instantly rocketed to No. 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list.
It has passages, too, that only in Central Illinois might merit an asterisk (*) for additional commentary.
For instance, on Page 32, Obama writes:
“I kept my head down in those early months (of being an Illinois state senator). Some of my colleagues were suspicious of my odd name and Harvard pedigree, but … I got to know my fellow legislators … not just in the Senate chambers but also on the basketball court, at golf outings and during the weekly bipartisan poker games we’d organize — with a $2, three-raise limit, the room thick with smoke, trash talk and slow fizz of yet another beer can being opened ...”
One of those Wednesday night regulars among cards, warming beer and future U.S. presidents?
For one, State Sen. Bill Brady, the Bloomington Republican and longtime B-N businessman.
"I used to always tease him (Obama) that he is more conservative with his money at cards than he is with tax dollars,” says Brady. “And he’d joke he needed to go back home with some money, or Michelle would give him grief …"
On an earlier page, Obama writes:
"... But once you get past Joliet, things open up on I-55, a straight, smooth spread of asphalt cutting southwest through Bloomington (home of State Farm and Beer Nuts) and Lincoln (named after the president who helped incorporate the town when he was still just a lawyer), taking you past miles and miles of corn ..."
Now retired Illinois State Trooper Craig Rios of Lincoln can substantiate.
Back in 2001, in fact, he was sitting at Milepost 115 near Elkhart at 12:25 in the morning when – v-v-v-r-r-o-o-m!!! -- suddenly streaking past was a black 2000 Jeep, clocked at 90 mph.
Rios pulled it over and issued a ticket to the driver who was so little-known then, Rios didn’t recognize the name.
“I could see he was an Illinois state legislator, and I told him he should slow down next time,” remembers Rios.
Only years later did he realize he’d just ticketed a future president.
“He was very respectful,” says Rios. “That’s all you can ask in a situation like that.”
For the record, Obama paid $95, plus court fees, for “opening up” on that “straight, smooth spread of I-55 asphalt taking you past miles and miles of corn …”
And occasionally Trooper Rios.
Mind if I sit on you Laurel, Makenna or Bob?
We all have a name. Ditto our pets. Streets and buildings have names, too.
But your couch is Hilary or William?
The rocking recliner in your TV room is Casey, Jasper or Murray?
That cushioned sofa is Paxton or Herb?
Have you seen the latest advertising inserts or ads for the popular store, La-Z-Boy?
All the chairs and couches now have first names … Dillon, Makenna, Rudy …
At first, we thought it simply a fun Christmastime marketing ploy. But upon checking, we discover shoppers love it year-round.
Says one La-Z-Boy associate: “People come in and instead of saying ‘we’re looking for a small recliner,’ say, ‘we’re interested in Rowan or Reed. Or perhaps James.’ It makes shopping — and us helping them — so much easier.’ ”
It’s simpler and more fun, too, to order "Lester the Ottoman" in a catalog rather than try to correctly type, "XY 9811-62-HG3-10'sofa."
And it’s just not La-Z-Boy.
Crate & Barrel has started it, as has IKEA.
Remember when your boss uttered the sentence — “We’re gonna have to sit on Frank …” — in reference to a slacker workmate instead of your 10-foot, comfy sofa?
By George, no more.
Just in time for Christmas …
Readers might remember Roy Roberts.
He’s the World War II veteran in Normal who not long ago discovered his late wife, Christine, had saved in a box the more than 160 detailed letters he’d sent to her from the rugged 1944 battlefields in France and Germany.
In a grand decision, Roy decided to parlay them into a 300-page book, with hundreds of photos he snapped.
“I have prayed every day that I would live long enough to see it published,” says Roy, who turns 99 in February.
Prayers answered.
His book — “Dear Christine” — is now out, softcover or hardback, via Lulu.com.
On Day One alone, it sold 111 copies. “Responses,” says Roy, “have been wonderful from buyers all over the country.”
And, OK, a personal plug:
“Dear Christine” would make a nice gift for any history lover. Even better, it’d also make Roy — a wonderful gent and truly great American who lives at Blair House, a retirement complex in Normal — very happy.
Write on, Roy.
