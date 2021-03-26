Flushing, flow testing of city hydrants in April may cause water discoloration, Decatur Fire Department says

DECATUR— The flushing and flow testing of about 1,200 Decatur fire hydrants during April may cause some discoloration of water in the testing areas.
The Decatur Fire Department on Friday said the process will take place 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday where crews will check for operation deficiencies, lubricating discharge outlets and recording flow data.
Temporary discoloration won't pose any threat to health or safety, but residents should make sure their water is clear before doing laundry as it may cause staining, according to a Friday news release.
Bleaching or drying stained clothes will make the stain permanent and can be removed by rewashing wet clothing using rust-removing compound, the department said.
The hydrants are among 4,500 in the city that help the department to combat fires.
6 things to know about Decatur schools resuming in-person classes on Monday
STUDENT HEALTH
Families will be required to certify daily that their students who are attending in person are symptom-free, using the Skyward app, online, on their phones or via paper forms that families will send with the student. Each student will also receive a symptom screening and temperature check at the door. If the family has not completed the certification and the student passes the screening at the door, they will be allowed to go to class, but staff will contact the family to remind them of the certification requirement. Each building will have an isolation room. Students who exhibit symptoms during the day will be moved to isolation, and families contacted to pick up the student as soon as possible. The district will follow Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines to determine when the student is allowed to return to school.
MASKS
All students and staff are required to wear a face mask at all times inside buildings, except when eating or drinking or if the student has a medical reason and has been excused from the requirement. Bandannas, neck gaiters and masks with vents are not allowed. Three face masks per student have been provided to all buildings. Students who refuse to wear a mask will be sent home, and repeated refusals will be considered violations of the code of conduct and result in a return to remote learning.
WHAT TO BRING
Students must bring their own supplies from home, including a water bottle, and must not share supplies with others. Students are expected to bring their fully charged iPads to school and take them home each day. Technical support is available at dps61.org/help or by using the Help Desk icon on the iPad.
TRANSPORTATION
Alltown Bus Service has 74 drivers on staff, enough to drive the 71 routes established by the district. Families who can provide transportation for their students are asked to do so, to help with social distancing on buses. Students must also wear masks on buses, and buses have been provided with masks for students who arrive without one.
LUNCH
Breakfast and lunch will be eaten in classrooms, except for high school students, who will be dismissed before lunch. Those students will take their lunches home with them. Remote students' breakfast and lunch will be delivered to them.
INSTRUCTION
Teachers will instruct both in-person students at those learning at home at the same time. The remote learners will follow along by live-stream via the teachers' laptops. Students will have five hours of school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, either in person or by live-stream. Wednesdays will be three hours of live-stream and two hours of independent study. Pre-kindergarten, first and second grades will have additional help to manage both live and virtual learning, and the District Leadership Team will be on call to ensure teachers and buildings receive whatever assistance they require. Executive Cabinet members will be assigned specific buildings to address urgent needs.
