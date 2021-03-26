 Skip to main content
Flushing, flow testing of city hydrants in April may cause water discoloration, Decatur Fire Department says
Flushing, flow testing of city hydrants in April may cause water discoloration, Decatur Fire Department says

DECATUR— The flushing and flow testing of about 1,200 Decatur fire hydrants during April may cause some discoloration of water in the testing areas.

The Decatur Fire Department on Friday said the process will take place 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday where crews will check for operation deficiencies, lubricating discharge outlets and recording flow data.

Temporary discoloration won't pose any threat to health or safety, but residents should make sure their water is clear before doing laundry as it may cause staining, according to a Friday news release.

Bleaching or drying stained clothes will make the stain permanent and can be removed by rewashing wet clothing using rust-removing compound, the department said.

The hydrants are among 4,500 in the city that help the department to combat fires.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

