DECATUR ECONOMY

Flying to the future: Innovafeed breaks ground on Decatur plant

A black soldier fly appears on a sign marking the land for the French biotechnology company Innovafeed’s flagship U.S. plant after a groundbreaking ceremony in Decatur on Tuesday. The insects are used to make a protein flour for feeding animals.

 JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Employees of the French biotechnology company Innovafeed walk toward the groundbreaking ceremony for its flagship U.S. plant in Decatur on Tuesday. The company will use product and energy waste from the nearby Archer Daniels Midland Co., visible in the background, to run its insect protein facility. 

DECATUR — The food system of tomorrow is coming to Decatur, and it all starts with flies. 

The black soldier fly, to be specific, which is the favored insect of French biotechnology company Innovafeed. On Tuesday the company broke ground on its flagship U.S. plant, which will be located in between Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Richland Community College in Decatur. 

“We couldn’t have found a better place than Decatur to develop this vision,” says Clément Ray, co-founder and CEO of Innovafeed, during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The Decatur plant will be the largest insect protein facility in the world, company officials said. 

“Today is meaningful not only because that’s our first international project, but it’s very meaningful because it’s Decatur,” said Clément Ray, co-founder and CEO of Innovafeed. 

Decatur’s mix of manufacturing and agriculture makes the city a perfect fit for Innovafeed’s insect breeding and processing, Ray said. 

The company looks forward to “building roots” in the Soy City, said Maye Walraven, Innovafeed’s U.S. general manager.  

Innovafeed employees look at a sign marking the land for the French biotechnology company’s flagship U.S. plant in Decatur.

“In Decatur we’ve found a lot of visionary people,” Walraven said. “People who value sustainability (and) innovation and who share our visions of what the future agriculture could also look like and share the slightly crazy idea that insects will be part of that future.” 

The new Decatur plant will recreate the same processes conducted at Innovafeed’s French headquarters, which consist of vertical fly aviaries where flies are bred to later be thermally shocked in the larvae stage and eventually ground into a sort of insect protein flour. 

Maye Walraven, Innovafeed’s U.S. general manager, stands between Clément Ray, co-founder and CEO of Innovafeed, and Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe for the groundbreaking ceremony.

The fly meal is meant to be a more sustainable alternative for feeding aquaculture, poultry and swine, and can even be used in domestic pet food. 

Sustainability is key to Innovafeed’s mission. The company is partnering with ADM so the latter can provide its agricultural product and energy waste to help run the fly farms. This partnership, Innovafeed said, will help it reduce potential CO2 emissions by around 80%. 

And no part of the fly is spared; even the insect feces will be produced into fertilizer for agricultural crops.

With the ceremonial dirt turned, the shovels used during Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony for the new Innovafeed plant in Decatur are left unattended.

Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County, said the new plant is expected to add more than 280 direct and 400 indirect jobs to Decatur. 

“(Innovafeed’s) sustainable and pioneering processes are a model for the future of agriculture and add to Decatur’s growing portfolio of global leaders,” Bateman said. 

Innovafeed officials hope to complete construction on the plant by the end of this year and be in operation by 2024. By the end of 2024 the company hopes to have produced at least 15,000 tons of insect protein.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Innovafeed is a welcome addition to the city, which she referred to as “America’s agribusiness center.” 

Innovafeed employees shovel dirt for a picture during the groundbreaking ceremony for the flagship U.S. plant on Tuesday.

“The city has been focused on revitalization efforts recently, whether that be our neighborhoods, our lakefront, our downtown area. And we are so excited to have this innovative facility right here in North America,” Moore Wolfe said. “So on behalf of the city council and the city of Decatur, we want to welcome you home to America. We wish you all the success in the world.”

 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

