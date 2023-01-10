Flying to the future: Innovafeed breaks ground on Decatur plant

DECATUR — The food system of tomorrow is coming to Decatur, and it all starts with flies.

The black soldier fly, to be specific, which is the favored insect of French biotechnology company Innovafeed. On Tuesday the company broke ground on its flagship U.S. plant, which will be located in between Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Richland Community College in Decatur.

The Decatur plant will be the largest insect protein facility in the world, company officials said.

“Today is meaningful not only because that’s our first international project, but it’s very meaningful because it’s Decatur,” said Clément Ray, co-founder and CEO of Innovafeed.

Decatur’s mix of manufacturing and agriculture makes the city a perfect fit for Innovafeed’s insect breeding and processing, Ray said.

The company looks forward to “building roots” in the Soy City, said Maye Walraven, Innovafeed’s U.S. general manager.

“In Decatur we’ve found a lot of visionary people,” Walraven said. “People who value sustainability (and) innovation and who share our visions of what the future agriculture could also look like and share the slightly crazy idea that insects will be part of that future.”

The new Decatur plant will recreate the same processes conducted at Innovafeed’s French headquarters, which consist of vertical fly aviaries where flies are bred to later be thermally shocked in the larvae stage and eventually ground into a sort of insect protein flour.

The fly meal is meant to be a more sustainable alternative for feeding aquaculture, poultry and swine, and can even be used in domestic pet food.

Sustainability is key to Innovafeed’s mission. The company is partnering with ADM so the latter can provide its agricultural product and energy waste to help run the fly farms. This partnership, Innovafeed said, will help it reduce potential CO2 emissions by around 80%.

And no part of the fly is spared; even the insect feces will be produced into fertilizer for agricultural crops.

Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County, said the new plant is expected to add more than 280 direct and 400 indirect jobs to Decatur.

“(Innovafeed’s) sustainable and pioneering processes are a model for the future of agriculture and add to Decatur’s growing portfolio of global leaders,” Bateman said.

Innovafeed officials hope to complete construction on the plant by the end of this year and be in operation by 2024. By the end of 2024 the company hopes to have produced at least 15,000 tons of insect protein.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Innovafeed is a welcome addition to the city, which she referred to as “America’s agribusiness center.”

“The city has been focused on revitalization efforts recently, whether that be our neighborhoods, our lakefront, our downtown area. And we are so excited to have this innovative facility right here in North America,” Moore Wolfe said. “So on behalf of the city council and the city of Decatur, we want to welcome you home to America. We wish you all the success in the world.”

Check out these historical photos of ADM's past in Decatur Tom Dahman Robert Coan Ray Mudd Grain dust Explosion Explosion - another look Frank Copenhaver Extracting Unit Lewis Jones Parker Post Unloading Soybeans Soviet Favorite Talking Shop Taste Test Researchers Plenty of variety Archer Daniels Midland Co. ADM clarifier Archer Daniels Midland Co. Outstanding Young Farmers Archer Daniels Midland Co. expansion Archer Daniels Midland Co.