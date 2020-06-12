Food Box Drive-Up Day planned in Decatur

Bogle and the United Way staff have witnessed the community fall on hard times. “But a lot of this is due to COVID-19,” she said. “The Central Illinois Food Bank was able to get a lot of additional food and funding.”

The volunteers wanted to make sure the community was able to receive food during off times. Food pantries provide food during the week. “But they’re not open on the weekends or after hours,” Bogle said. “We wanted to be able to provide something at a time when no other food pantry is open and see what the response is.”

If the event is successful, the agencies may host another food distribution day. “There could be opportunities for additional food box days,” Bogle said.

So far, the event has proven to be successful. Bogle said they are no longer in need of any more volunteers. “The community always shows up in this way,” she said. “But we want to make sure people know about it.”

Auxiliary police will be available to monitor and direct traffic. Vehicles should arrive through the East North Street or East William Street entrances off of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. “We will have people directing traffic there to get you into the parking lot,” Bogle said.

The volunteers anticipate the event will continue until approximately 1 p.m.