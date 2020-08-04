Food distribution day scheduled for Saturday in Decatur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — About 400 free food boxes will be distributed to local families at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Drive.

The food boxes will be given out until all are gone. Volunteers will be available to direct traffic and load boxes into vehicles. No walk-ups will be allowed. Pre-registration is not available.

The event is the second food box distribution this year. The first distribution event was on July 20, where approximately 500 food boxes were given away.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

