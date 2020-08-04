You are the owner of this article.
Food distribution day scheduled for Saturday in Decatur
Daegan Tipsword, left, Vince Koester and Lucas Klapp load a vehicle with food boxes during a food distribution in Decatur.

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — About 400 free food boxes will be distributed to local families at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Drive.

The event is sponsored by the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois as well as Central Illinois Foodbank, Community Foundation of Macon County, Neuhoff Media, and Crossing Healthcare.

The food boxes will be given out until all are gone. Volunteers will be available to direct traffic and load boxes into vehicles. No walk-ups will be allowed. Pre-registration is not available.

The event is the second food box distribution this year. The first distribution event was on July 20, where approximately 500 food boxes were given away.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

