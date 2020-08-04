Food distribution day scheduled for Saturday in Decatur

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Daegan Tipsword, left, Vince Koester and Lucas Klapp load a vehicle with food boxes during a food distribution in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — About 400 free food boxes will be distributed to local families at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Drive.
The food boxes will be given out until all are gone. Volunteers will be available to direct traffic and load boxes into vehicles. No walk-ups will be allowed. Pre-registration is not available.
The event is the second food box distribution this year. The first distribution event was on July 20, where approximately 500 food boxes were given away.
Boxes fill with food for Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket project
GALLERY-5FOR25-01-111719.JPG
Volunteers open the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project with prayer on Saturday at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth. Roughly 4,000 families will benefit from the boxes of food.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-5FOR25-02-111719.JPG
Lily Hartsock, left, and Norah Hartsock, right, fill boxes with cans of corn for the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project through United Way of Decatur on Saturday at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth. Roughly 4,000 families will benefit from the boxes of food.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-5FOR25-03-111719.JPG
Toni Snipes, left, and Londarius Hayes, right, fill boxes with cheeseburger pasta for the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project through United Way of Decatur on Saturday at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth. Roughly 4,000 families will benefit from the boxes of food.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-5FOR25-04-111719.JPG
Volunteers from Stephen Decatur Middle School attend the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project through United Way of Decatur on Saturday at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth. Roughly 4,000 families will benefit from the boxes of food.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-5FOR25-05-111719.JPG
Macon County executive director Julia Livingston has organized the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project for ten years with the Unite Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois. Roughly 400 people attend Saturday's event for part of the ongoing project to build boxes of food to feed 4,000 families. The event will be held two more times on November 23 and 24.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-5FOR25-06-111719.JPG
Volunteers attend the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project through United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois on Saturday at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth. Boxes are filled with food to feed roughly 4,000 families. The event will be held two more times on November 23 and 24 to continue building the boxes of food.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-5FOR25-07-111719.JPG
Volunteers attend the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project through United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois on Saturday at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth. Boxes are filled with food to feed roughly 4,000 families. The event will be held two more times on November 23 and 24 to continue building the boxes of food.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-5FOR25-08-111719.JPG
Volunteers attend the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project through United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois on Saturday at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth. Boxes are filled with food to feed roughly 4,000 families. The event will be held two more times on November 23 and 24 to continue building the boxes of food.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-5FOR25-09-111719.JPG
Volunteers attend the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project through United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois on Saturday at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth. Boxes are filled with food to feed roughly 4,000 families. The event will be held two more times on November 23 and 24 to continue building the boxes of food.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-5FOR25-10-111719.JPG
Volunteers attend the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project through United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois on Saturday at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth. Boxes are filled with food to feed roughly 4,000 families. The event will be held two more times on November 23 and 24 to continue building the boxes of food.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-5FOR25-11-111719.JPG
Volunteers attend the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project through United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois on Saturday at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth. Boxes are filled with food to feed roughly 4,000 families. The event will be held two more times on November 23 and 24 to continue building the boxes of food.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-5FOR25-12-111719.JPG
Volunteers attend the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project through United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois on Saturday at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth. Boxes are filled with food to feed roughly 4,000 families. The event will be held two more times on November 23 and 24 to continue building the boxes of food.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.