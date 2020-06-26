Food drive planned Saturday at Herald & Review

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Molina and Familia Dental, Heartland Community Church and the Herald & Review are distributing free food to those in need on Saturday.

The event is from 2-6 p.m. at the Herald & Review office, 601 E. William St.

Each box will contain canned goods; boxed items such as mac and cheese, cornbread, ready-made meals, mashed potatoes; and either chicken or hamburger meat.

​A lunch of hot dogs, chips and water will also be provided.

Recipients must remain in their vehicles while volunteers hand them the food bags. Lineup will start at 1:45 pm.

What reopens Friday under the 'Restore Illinois' plan

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0