Food drive planned Saturday at Herald & Review

DECATUR — Molina and Familia Dental, Heartland Community Church and the Herald & Review are distributing free food to those in need on Saturday. 

The event is from 2-6 p.m. at the Herald & Review office, 601 E. William St. 

Each box will contain canned goods; boxed items such as mac and cheese, cornbread, ready-made meals, mashed potatoes; and either chicken or hamburger meat. 

​A lunch of hot dogs, chips and water will also be provided.

Recipients must remain in their vehicles while volunteers hand them the food bags. Lineup will start at 1:45 pm.

