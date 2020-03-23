For National Weather Service, it's business as usual

LINCOLN — There is always a great deal of uncertainty at the National Weather Service in Lincoln during the spring. With the changing of the seasons, severe weather is likely to pop up anywhere and quickly. Communication, when severe weather approaches, is crucial.

There have been no incidents of severe weather in Central Illinois yet, but the NWS is ready and the coronavirus has not had much of an effect on day-to-day operations.

“It’s pretty much business as usual,” said Ernie Goetsch, the meteorologist in charge of the NWS' Lincoln office. “We are still working 24 hours and doing everything we always do.”

All remaining in-person spotter training classes for this spring have been canceled but there are other ways to keep up to date on how to spot severe weather, he said. Spotters are being encouraged to watch YouTube videos of severe storm spotter topics, for instance. There is also a full two-hour NWS class recorded last year at Parkland College available on the Central Illinois NWS website, and online spotter training classes are available.