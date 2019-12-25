For these Decatur employees, there is still work to do on Christmas

DECATUR — Although Christmastime is the most wonderful time of the year, there’s still work to be done.
Many retailers and restaurants close their doors on Christmas, but law enforcement agencies, hospitals and gas stations remain open.
Decatur police adult investigations Sgt. Chris Copeland said Christmas is just like any other day of the year. He’s been scheduled to work the majority of Christmases over the past 22 years at the police department.
Copeland said even when police personnel haven't been scheduled to work, most have been called in to work on at least one Christmas.
Decatur patrol Sgt. Timothy Maxwell said working on holidays like Christmas, “is what we signed up for.”
“I’m going on a little over 20 years, and I’m pretty sure (I’ve worked) about 19 (Christmases),” he said.
Planning festivities around Copeland's set work schedule is the easy part, he said. He still has plenty of time to celebrate with family on Christmas Eve or Christmas day, before or after his shift.
Copeland recalls his daughter waking him up as early as 2 a.m. to open gifts in previous years, but he said “now that’s she’s 12, I guess sleeping in is a thing.”
Decatur fire Capt. Brian Lockwood said he’s gotten used to working on holidays after working with the department for over 15 years. He said there is a four-year rotation for scheduling, and he works on Christmas two out of the four years.
Fires can happen any time, as well as medical emergencies or other situations, Lockwood said.
Copeland said three detectives are working all day at the department, and another detective arrived at 11 a.m., Copeland said. He is also responsible for overseeing the juvenile detective working. Copeland said this amount is pretty typical for Christmas.
Maxwell said staffing levels for patrol officers are about the same as every other day, because there is a recommended number of staffing the department follows.
A record 115.6 million travelers are expected to make at least a 50 mile trek between Saturday, Dec. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 1, according to the American Automobile Association’s annual outlook. This is a 3.9% increase from last year, and the highest amount of projected travelers since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.
Sara Leary, general manager of Thorntons, 612 E. Mound Road, said people still need gas, so stations are open.
"Even managers are working," she joked.
Childcare providers in Macon County will see reimbursement rates increase by 20% under changes to a state program that helps pay for child care so that low-income parents can work or attend school.
You have free articles remaining.
Maxwell said working at the police department on Christmas is a positive experience, and things are typically tend to be less chaotic.
At the movie theater on Christmas, Jacob Ferriell, crew leader at AMC Classic 10, said it's the opposite.
“We usually have a couple more people working, since it's one of our busiest days of the year,” he said.
Holiday cheer
Although the theater is busy and can be hectic, Ferriell said working on Christmas isn’t so bad, noting patrons are generally kind and have a positive attitude.
Leary said not only are people more cheery than usual, she said it’s a relaxed day at the gas station. She said she plans around her 6 to 11 a.m. work schedule to make time for holiday celebrations.
Kara Bratten, cafeteria hostess at Decatur Memorial Hospital, has worked at the hospital for three years and has worked each Christmas since. She has gotten used to celebrating the holiday before her afternoon shift begins.
“Part of my job is taking food to patients,” she said, so she enjoys being able to brighten their day.
Special dinners seem to be what Decatur employees look forward to most while working on the holiday.
A bonus for AMC Classic 10 employees includes a special Christmas lunch from their boss, Ferriell said. Decatur police chaplains provide a dinner for officers working each shift, Copeland said.
He said the volunteer committee usually provides the meal at a church on special holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving.
The Decatur Fire Department personnel usually plans a potluck of some sort too, Lockwood said. He said fire fighters will bring in food or get a meal together.
Lockwood said the best part about working on Christmas is, "You're working with a second family."
Kennedy Nolen's 6 most memorable stories from 2019
Kennedy Nolen's 6 most memorable stories from 2019
Kennedy Nolen joined the Herald & Review in February, but she's had an eventful first year on staff. Asked to choose her five favorite stories, Kennedy gave us six — that's how much she loves her work. Here's what she had to say.
With this story, I was able to witness a beautiful moment of five children receiving their forever home and stability.
A joint effort, Analisa Trofimuk and I were able to inform Decatur residents about a public safety position being introduced to the Decatur Po…
I love music, so being able to share the rise of vinyl, and connecting the trend to local residents and businesses, was great.
This story shows how important dogs are in our lives. Not only are the dogs benefiting from companionship from the inmates, but the offenders …
Not only do I love Monticello, I got to share my creative side, column-style. I love being playful when I write, which doesn’t happen often wi…
I am a clean-freak, so when this story idea came about, I jumped on it. I don’t necessarily follow Marie Kondo’s techniques, but it was fascin…
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites