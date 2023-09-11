DECATUR — The force of the explosion at Archer Daniels Midland Co.'s eastside facility on Sunday night caused homes to shake, neighbors said.
Chastity Casey, who was housesitting on the city's east side at a home less than a mile from the plant, said she not only heard the explosion, but also felt it.
“The house shook,” she said. “It almost felt like a car went through the house.”
This cropped image shows the Archer Daniels Midland Co. facility on Decatur's east side Monday, the day after an explosion that injured eight workers.
She then saw the large cloud of smoke. “The only thought I had was that something happened at ADM,” she said. “It was just so close.”
First responders began to arrive shortly after the explosion. “You could hear the sirens pretty fast,” Casey said. “As the night went on, you could hear the helicopters around the area.”
Casey said she didn’t feel unsafe before the incident. “And I still don’t feel unsafe, it was just overwhelming,” she said.
Hugh Reeves, who lives across Lake Decatur from the facility, told the Herald & Review that he was sitting on his couch when he heard a loud explosion that shook the house. He ran outside and saw smoke billowing into the skyline.
This photo taken by Roger Hunt in his friend Hugh Reeves' backyard shows the aftermath of an explosion at Archer Daniels Midland Co.'s East Plant on Sunday evening.
Valerie Wells contributed.
Photos: Crews respond after explosion at ADM East Plant
The scene at Archer Daniel Midland Co. after an explosion at the East Plant on East Faries Parkway in Decatur Sunday night.
