DECATUR — The force of the explosion at Archer Daniels Midland Co.'s eastside facility on Sunday night caused homes to shake, neighbors said.

Chastity Casey, who was housesitting on the city's east side at a home less than a mile from the plant, said she not only heard the explosion, but also felt it.

“The house shook,” she said. “It almost felt like a car went through the house.”

She then saw the large cloud of smoke. “The only thought I had was that something happened at ADM,” she said. “It was just so close.”

First responders began to arrive shortly after the explosion. “You could hear the sirens pretty fast,” Casey said. “As the night went on, you could hear the helicopters around the area.”

Casey said she didn’t feel unsafe before the incident. “And I still don’t feel unsafe, it was just overwhelming,” she said.

Hugh Reeves, who lives across Lake Decatur from the facility, told the Herald & Review that he was sitting on his couch when he heard a loud explosion that shook the house. He ran outside and saw smoke billowing into the skyline.

Valerie Wells contributed.

