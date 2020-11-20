Former Iowa State basketball assistant coach, Decatur native Jim Hallihan dies at age 75

AMES, Iowa — Decatur native Jim Hallihan, former Iowa State assistant men's basketball coach and director of the Iowa Games, died Friday at age 75.
Hallihan was a member of the 1962 state champion Stephen Decatur High School basketball team. He was one of nine former players who attended a reunion for the team in September 2019.
Hallihan was Johnny Orr's top assistant from 1982-94 and was elevated to associate head coach in 1993, the university said in a news release Friday. During his tenure in Ames, the Cyclone men's hoops program became a national player, earning six NCAA Tournament berths, including a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 1986.
Hallihan helped mentor six Cyclones who went onto NBA careers, the university said. When Orr was ill or absent, Hallihan took over coaching duties and compiled a 6-1 mark.
After Orr's retirement in 1994, Hallihan remained in Ames and served as Iowa Sports Foundation Executive Director for the Iowa Games. During his tenure, the foundation grew from two events and 16,000 athletes to over 20 events and 190,000 participants, the university said.
Hallihan told the Herald & Review last year that he was a supporter of a program called Character Counts that focuses on six key pillars of character. He said his own educational experiences had included those elements, though the program didn't exist back then.
“It all goes back to high school,” he said. “Our coaches and teachers, they instilled all of those things. We didn’t have to talk about that back then.”
His obituary noted that he remained proud of his high school playing career for the rest of his life.
"He grew up in Decatur, Illinois, and was a proud member of the 1962 Illinois State Championship basketball team," it said. "If you knew him, you knew that! Stephen Decatur High School held a special place in his heart."
🏀 From the archives: Recognize anyone? 42 high school basketball photos
Blue Mound 1970
Casey-Westfield 1986
Decatur High School 1945
Decatur High School 1964
Decatur High School 1986
Decatur High School 1990
Decatur High School 1991
Eisenhower 1972
Eisenhower 1979
Eisenhower 1979
Eisenhower 1985
Eisenhower 1988
Eisenhower 1989
Eisenhower 1990
Lakeview 1975
Lakeview 1979
Lakeview 1981
Lakeview team 1979
MacArthur 1964
MacArthur 1977
MacArthur 1984
MacArthur 1984
MacArthur 1989a
MacArthur 1989b
MacArthur 1990
MacArthur 1992
Maroa-Forsyth 1971
Maroa-Forsyth 1986
Maroa-Forsyth 1989
Maroa-Forsyth 1990
Maroa-Forsyth 1990
Mount Zion 1978
Mount Zion 1986
Mount Zion 1988
Mount Zion 1991
Mount Zion 1994
Players of year
Reeni (McElyea) Letizia, Eisenhower
St. Teresa 1986
St. Teresa 1987
St. Teresa 1991
St. Teresa 1992
St. Teresa 1994
Stephen Decatur 1966
Stephen Decatur: 1964
Sullivan 1991
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.