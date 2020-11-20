 Skip to main content
Former Iowa State basketball assistant coach, Decatur native Jim Hallihan dies at age 75
Jim Hallihan

This photo from the Iowa Games shows former executive director Jim Hallihan, who died Friday. 

 COURTESY OF IOWA GAMES

AMES, Iowa — Decatur native Jim Hallihan, former Iowa State assistant men's basketball coach and director of the Iowa Games, died Friday at age 75. 

Hallihan was a member of the 1962 state champion Stephen Decatur High School basketball team. He was one of nine former players who attended a reunion for the team in September 2019. 

1962 basketball team

From left, Coach John Schneiter, Jim Hallihan, Jim ‘Bulldog’ Johnson, Jerry Hill, Ken Barnes, Lee Endsley and assistant coach Hal Prichard. In back, Gary Stewart, Prentis Jones, Jack Sunderlik, Ray Willett, Dave Hayes, Bruce Gray, Kent Ayers and assistant coach Jack Kenny.

Hallihan was Johnny Orr's top assistant from 1982-94 and was elevated to associate head coach in 1993, the university said in a news release Friday. During his tenure in Ames, the Cyclone men's hoops program became a national player, earning six NCAA Tournament berths, including a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 1986.

Hallihan helped mentor six Cyclones who went onto NBA careers, the university said. When Orr was ill or absent, Hallihan took over coaching duties and compiled a 6-1 mark.

After Orr's retirement in 1994, Hallihan remained in Ames and served as Iowa Sports Foundation Executive Director for the Iowa Games. During his tenure, the foundation grew from two events and 16,000 athletes to over 20 events and 190,000 participants, the university said. 

Jones_Prentis 2 09.28.19.JPG (copy)

Former player Prentis Jones gets a hug from Jim Hallihan during the 1962 Stephen Decatur High School state champion basketball team reunion on Sept. 28 at Bright Star Morning Church in Decatur. 

Hallihan told the Herald & Review last year that he was a supporter of a program called Character Counts that focuses on six key pillars of character. He said his own educational experiences had included those elements, though the program didn't exist back then. 

“It all goes back to high school,” he said. “Our coaches and teachers, they instilled all of those things. We didn’t have to talk about that back then.”

His obituary noted that he remained proud of his high school playing career for the rest of his life. 

"He grew up in Decatur, Illinois, and was a proud member of the 1962 Illinois State Championship basketball team," it said. "If you knew him, you knew that! Stephen Decatur High School held a special place in his heart."

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

