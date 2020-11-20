Former Iowa State basketball assistant coach, Decatur native Jim Hallihan dies at age 75

Hallihan told the Herald & Review last year that he was a supporter of a program called Character Counts that focuses on six key pillars of character. He said his own educational experiences had included those elements, though the program didn't exist back then.

“It all goes back to high school,” he said. “Our coaches and teachers, they instilled all of those things. We didn’t have to talk about that back then.”

His obituary noted that he remained proud of his high school playing career for the rest of his life.

"He grew up in Decatur, Illinois, and was a proud member of the 1962 Illinois State Championship basketball team," it said. "If you knew him, you knew that! Stephen Decatur High School held a special place in his heart."

