DECATUR — Brandi Binkley, who led the Macon County Health Department during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been named senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Land of Lincoln Credit Union.

Binkley’s career change comes nearly two months after she announced her resignation as the health department's top administrator. The credit union said her extensive public health experience is an asset to the company.

"She brings extensive experience, and more importantly, compassion, to the role, both of which will undoubtedly enhance our employee experience and culture," said Robert Areas, president and CEO of the credit union, in a news release.

Binkley served as Macon County’s public health administrator from May 2019 to January, placing her directly in the public spotlight as the community adjusted to rapidly changing knowledge and mitigation efforts related to the pandemic. She had worked in the department since 2005 in a variety of roles, including chief human resource officer and director of human resources.

The credit union said Binkley will oversee various human resources initiatives, such as training, culture enhancement and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. She will also oversee human resources for all personnel in the credit union’s 28-county service area in Central Illinois but will be based in Decatur.

In a news release, Binkley said she had been impressed by the credit union's dedication and commitment to community service efforts before she took the job.

"I know the same spirit of service is extended to LLCU employees," she said, "and I look forward to further developing and enhancing employee experience at LLCU."

Binkley’s resignation was closely followed by the exits of two other county health department leaders. The county health board appointed an interim administrator, Lindsey Munsterman, at the end of January.