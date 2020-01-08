Former U.S. attorney for Central District of Illinois to speak at Decatur MLK luncheon

DECATUR — James A. Lewis, former U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois, will serve as guest speaker for the city's annual luncheon honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 34th annual luncheon, planned by the Decatur Human Relations Commission and city of Decatur, will be Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Decatur Club, 151 W. Prairie Ave. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. This year's theme is "Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Dream with 20/20 Vision."

Early in his legal career, Lewis represented civil rights workers in court, including "those that were wrongly accused during the freedom fight," said Derrick Thaxton, chairman of the commission. Lewis worked in Mississippi from 1966 to 1973, promoting voting and other civil rights for several groups.

He joined the U.S. Justice Department in 1983 and moved to Springfield, where he had been an assistant U.S. attorney. He took the top job for the Central District from 2010 to 2016.

