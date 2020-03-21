Forsyth closes library, village hall to comply with 'stay-at-home' order

FORSYTH — The Forsyth Public Library will be closed through at least April 7, the village said in a statement.

The Forsyth Village Hall is also closed to the public, although services will continue to be provided. Both steps are being taken to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Village officials will evaluate whether to reopen the library on April 7. All library programs scheduled through April 30 are canceled, including the book sale originally scheduled for March 27-28.

Existing reservations for the Community Room until April 7 are being canceled, and no new reservations will be accepted for dates through April 30. If you have a reservation for any date between April 7 and April 30, you can call the village hall at (217) 877-9445 to reschedule or request a refund.

Utility customers with questions about their bills can call the Village Hall at (217) 877-9445. Bills can be paid by mail, online or through a drop box on the north exterior wall of the Village Hall, 301 S. U.S. 51.

The Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Saturday, April 11, is being cancelled.

Restrooms in the park are being closed.

