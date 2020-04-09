You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Forsyth closes parks until further notice
0 comments
top story

Forsyth closes parks until further notice

Forsyth Park

Forsyth Park is shown in this Herald & Review file photo. The park is closed until further notice. 

 HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO

FORSYTH — The village of Forsyth has closed its largest park and pocket parks until further notice. 

The village announced the change on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. 

Trustee Dave Wendt said in an email that the closure came after reports of people congregating in the village park and not maintaining social distance. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has placed the state under a "stay-at-home" order until April 30, and while the order allows people to be outside at a distance from others, officials say they should not be gathering in groups of 10 or more. 

Barricades will close off the parking lots without gates, playgrounds will be cordoned off and notification signs will be posted, Wendt said. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News