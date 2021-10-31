 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Forsyth residents asked to conserve water

  • 0
  • Donnette Beckett

Maroa-Forsyth High School National Honor Society Polar Plunge 2021

FORSYTH — The village of Forsyth is asking residents to conserve water until further notice.

A post on the village Facebook page cites an issue with its water pumps for the request. 

Decatur Parks Foundation director appointed as new village administrator in Forsyth

"Make sure to use water only when essential (showering, cooking, drinking) We ask all non essential water use be postponed until further notice. (laundry, dishes, watering grass)," the post states.

Officials also are assuring residents that equipment issue is having no impact on the quality of the water.

"Water is safe to drink and use," the post states.

Residents can monitor the village Facebook page for updates.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How the weather may affect your trick-or-treating

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News