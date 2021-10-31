Forsyth residents asked to conserve water

FORSYTH — The village of Forsyth is asking residents to conserve water until further notice.

A post on the village Facebook page cites an issue with its water pumps for the request.

"Make sure to use water only when essential (showering, cooking, drinking) We ask all non essential water use be postponed until further notice. (laundry, dishes, watering grass)," the post states.

Officials also are assuring residents that equipment issue is having no impact on the quality of the water.

"Water is safe to drink and use," the post states.

Residents can monitor the village Facebook page for updates.

