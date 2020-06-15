Forsyth's Blessing of the Bikes brings out spiritual joys of the open road

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORSYTH — Socially distanced from their machines but not their faith, hundreds of motorcyclists gathered in Forsyth Sunday for the 28th Blessing of the Bikes service.

The blessings are usually administered with a laying on of hands by teams of volunteers as the bikers line up on their rumbling steeds in the parking lot of the Coziahr Harley-Davidson dealership.

But COVID-19 social distancing requirements kicked that approach to the curb so the blessing, which is normally done in April, was held Sunday Vatican-style: instead of St. Peter’s Square, the faithful who art in leather dismounted and fanned out in a vast semi-circle around a raised platform in the dealership lot to be blessed collectively and hands-free.

“We’ll take any blessing and any good luck we can get,” said Zach Stemple, 29, from Decatur. He was there with his girlfriend, Mandie Rawlings, 30, and Stemple’s parents, 53-year-old Tim Stemple and Trina Stemple, 54, from Cerro Gordo. Zach Stemple explained that a love of bikes, like brown hair or blue eyes, tends to get passed down in genetics from one generation to the next.

“You grow up around it and you kind of naturally develop an interest and a love for it,” he added. “It’s definitely a family thing.”