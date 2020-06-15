Forsyth's Blessing of the Bikes brings out spiritual joys of the open road

FORSYTH — Socially distanced from their machines but not their faith, hundreds of motorcyclists gathered in Forsyth Sunday for the 28th Blessing of the Bikes service.
The blessings are usually administered with a laying on of hands by teams of volunteers as the bikers line up on their rumbling steeds in the parking lot of the Coziahr Harley-Davidson dealership.
But COVID-19 social distancing requirements kicked that approach to the curb so the blessing, which is normally done in April, was held Sunday Vatican-style: instead of St. Peter’s Square, the faithful who art in leather dismounted and fanned out in a vast semi-circle around a raised platform in the dealership lot to be blessed collectively and hands-free.
“We’ll take any blessing and any good luck we can get,” said Zach Stemple, 29, from Decatur. He was there with his girlfriend, Mandie Rawlings, 30, and Stemple’s parents, 53-year-old Tim Stemple and Trina Stemple, 54, from Cerro Gordo. Zach Stemple explained that a love of bikes, like brown hair or blue eyes, tends to get passed down in genetics from one generation to the next.
“You grow up around it and you kind of naturally develop an interest and a love for it,” he added. “It’s definitely a family thing.”
“And we love to be here because it’s fun to visit with everybody and just be around the bikes,” said Mandie Rawlings.
Her boyfriend said it's not that surprising that a sense of faith and motorcycles blend together so well. He explained that for the same reason you won’t probably find anyone with “Chrysler Minivan” tattooed on their left bicep — but can glimpse Harley skin art everywhere — there is just something about the sense of freedom with motorcycling that feeds the soul.
“We just like to feel free and ride, not worry about anything,” explained Trina Stemple.
Riding duo Bill and Sylvia Barnes call the motorcycle path to a Zen state of mind “wind therapy.” The husband and wife from Monticello — he’s 56, she’s 55 — were in town for the blessing but explained they recently hedged their safety bets by adding an extra wheel after investing in a trike.
And invest is the right word: a Harley trike can easily cost around $40,000 and a tricked-out, all-the-options model could leave a $60,000 skid mark in your bank account.
The Barneses say it's worth every cent: “It’s not just a motorcycle, it’s a way of life,” said Bill Barnes. “And we go out every chance we get,” said his wife.
