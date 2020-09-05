FRANCISCO: Pandemic highlights need for unions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For many of us, Labor Day marks the final days of summer, one last weekend to throw a backyard barbecue before the school year begins.

This year, Labor Day looks a lot different. But even though parades are cancelled and get-togethers with loved ones are spaced six feet apart, Labor Day should be about celebrating the contributions of America’s working people — especially the essential workers who have kept our country going through the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the heroes of the United States Postal Service making sure our mail is safely delivered to grocery store clerks working overtime to ensure we have food to put on the table, millions of America’s working people have stepped up, risking our lives and livelihoods, to continuously go to work since the onset of COVID-19.

It’s often said that if you’re having a good weekend, thank a union. And while this year has tested working people and our entire country, there’s never been a year where the union advantage has been more clear. From National Nurses United winning victories in its fight for adequate personal protective equipment, to the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) demanding, and winning, stricter safety guidelines for grocery stores, solidarity has been fundamental in protecting America’s workers through this crisis.