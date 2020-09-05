FRANCISCO: Pandemic highlights need for unions

For many of us, Labor Day marks the final days of summer, one last weekend to throw a backyard barbecue before the school year begins.
This year, Labor Day looks a lot different. But even though parades are cancelled and get-togethers with loved ones are spaced six feet apart, Labor Day should be about celebrating the contributions of America’s working people — especially the essential workers who have kept our country going through the COVID-19 pandemic.
From the heroes of the United States Postal Service making sure our mail is safely delivered to grocery store clerks working overtime to ensure we have food to put on the table, millions of America’s working people have stepped up, risking our lives and livelihoods, to continuously go to work since the onset of COVID-19.
It’s often said that if you’re having a good weekend, thank a union. And while this year has tested working people and our entire country, there’s never been a year where the union advantage has been more clear. From National Nurses United winning victories in its fight for adequate personal protective equipment, to the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) demanding, and winning, stricter safety guidelines for grocery stores, solidarity has been fundamental in protecting America’s workers through this crisis.
Despite COVID-19 highlighting the vast social, economic and racial inequalities in this country, the pandemic is also shedding light on another crucial difference in economic and health security: the benefits of belonging in a union.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, just 67% of nonunion private-sector workers had access to health care benefits in 2019, compared to 94% of union members. The union difference is real. Collective bargaining leads to benefits such as paid leave, job security and wages high enough to sustain a family.
It’s important now, more than ever, to take this year’s holiday to uplift political candidates who will put America’s workers first. We have seen firsthand the devastation caused by political pundits who choose to put profits over people.
Nearly four months ago, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act, a comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill that would provide extended unemployment insurance benefits, hazard pay, an emergency infectious disease standard, money for the U.S. Postal Service and safety measures for schools to open safely. Right now, that bill is sitting untouched on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk as working people continue to suffer.
Working people deserve real relief, not more excuses. That’s why this November, it’s crucial we get to the ballot box to elect Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. The labor movement has responded to COVID-19 with passion and dedication, fighting nonstop for workers’ protections despite the failure of our federal government. Just imagine what we can accomplish with an ally in the White House.
By electing politicians who will fight for America’s working class and uplift the labor movement, we can keep making real progress in the fight for a fair economy and a just society.
We also must take Labor Day to honor our brothers, sisters and friends who have fallen to COVID-19, especially those who became infected while on the job. No one should have to choose between risking their life or losing a paycheck. In our moments of great darkness, we must continue the fight for safe working conditions, hazard pay and paid sick leave.
Bill Francisco is president of the Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly.
