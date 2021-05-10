 Skip to main content
Frank Lloyd Wright’s influence seen in Decatur house
Frank Lloyd Wright's influence seen in Decatur house

The west side of the Edward Irving House is shown pictured. The home features signature elements of designer Frank Lloyd Wright.

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

The Edward Irving House at 2 Millikin Place is an example of master architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s influence. 

The two-story, six-bedroom brick Arts & Crafts-style home was built in 1910 for wealthy Decatur industrialist Edward P. Irving and sits on about an acre. It includes many of Wright’s signature styles of the era, including rich wood, angular lines and stained glass. Other elements include a built-in grandfather clock featuring a leaded glass door and glass steps that let sunlight from a skylight filter down.

Wright, who died in April 1959, also created the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City, the Fallingwater estate in southwestern Pennsylvania and many other noteworthy buildings. The Irving design was overseen by Hermann V. von Holst.

The site, which previously housed the Hugh W. Hill mansion, is near other Prairie-style homes -- the Robert Mueller House and Adolph Mueller House.

Irving was president of Faries Manufacturing Co. and died in 1923. His wife also gave 153 acres for Faries Park.

In 1987, original furnishings from the home were sold at auction in New York City for $146,500.

The house also recently sold. It had a listing price of $725,000.

“We have had people from England come to look,” said real estate agent Tom Nolan. “If this magnificent home were in Chicago, oh, you'd be looking at $2.2 million, easy.”

