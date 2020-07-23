Free paper shredding being offered Saturday at Decatur Police Department

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Free paper shredding will be available from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Decatur Police Department.

Participants can bring any paper documents they wish to have shredded, up to five standard size boxes or bags per car.

Shred technicians won't be allowed to handle any of the material, requiring participants to place the documents in the bin for shredding.

Cars must wait their turn and stay within the traffic flow lane. Customers are also asked to make sure no batteries, electronics or large metal or wood is among the material to be shredded.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

