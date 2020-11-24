 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free Thanksgiving meal planned for Decatur's homeless
0 comments
alert

Free Thanksgiving meal planned for Decatur's homeless

{{featured_button_text}}
Boxed meal - file photo

Debra and Vinnie Barbee, dressed in red at left, join hands with Water Street Mission Manager Brian Conerty for prayer before handing out boxed lunches to the homeless and those in need in September. 

 Tony Reid

DECATUR — The homeless and hungry in Decatur will find a free Thanksgiving to-go meal waiting for them at the Water Street Mission on Thursday afternoon.

Boxed lunches featuring smoked turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans and a roll will be handed out from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. outside the mission at 758 N. Water Street.

“And we’ll have cookie desserts from our very own famous Cookie Man,” said Vinnie Barbee, who organizes the annual meal giveaway with his wife, Debra. The “Cookie Man” is one of many volunteers, this one anonymous, who regularly helps the couple out.

Barbee_Vinnie 3 11.27.19.JPG (copy)

Barbee

The Barbees are also busy collecting new toys to boost their annual toy drive, with drop off locations open through Dec. 15 at the Old Book Barn, 126 U.S. 51 in Forsyth, and the Glass House at 2895 N. Oakland Avenue in Decatur. Toys are needed for kids aged from newborn to about 15 years old.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A message from the editor: Your digital subscription helps us report on our community

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News