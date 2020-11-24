Free Thanksgiving meal planned for Decatur's homeless

DECATUR — The homeless and hungry in Decatur will find a free Thanksgiving to-go meal waiting for them at the Water Street Mission on Thursday afternoon.

Boxed lunches featuring smoked turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans and a roll will be handed out from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. outside the mission at 758 N. Water Street.

“And we’ll have cookie desserts from our very own famous Cookie Man,” said Vinnie Barbee, who organizes the annual meal giveaway with his wife, Debra. The “Cookie Man” is one of many volunteers, this one anonymous, who regularly helps the couple out.

The Barbees are also busy collecting new toys to boost their annual toy drive, with drop off locations open through Dec. 15 at the Old Book Barn, 126 U.S. 51 in Forsyth, and the Glass House at 2895 N. Oakland Avenue in Decatur. Toys are needed for kids aged from newborn to about 15 years old.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.