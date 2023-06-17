DECATUR — Planning this year’s Juneteenth celebration made Evelyn Hood lose some sleep.

“A lot of hard work. Hard, hard, hard, hard,” Hood, the executive director of the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society in Decatur, told the Herald & Review. “We was up late at night thinking, OK, is this going to work for us?”

For the 29th year, it did.

Dozens of Decatur residents piled into Central Park on Saturday afternoon for the annual Juneteenth celebration, organized by Hood and the society’s board of directors. For Hood, all the stress of planning is justified by the holiday’s significance.

“It’s really like African American freedom day, just like you celebrate the Fourth of July,” she said. “Because at that time, we were not free.”

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced that the state’s enslaved African Americans were newly freed.

“This is when the slaves found out that they were free,” said Ophal Dixon, president of the Big Sisters Federated Club Decatur chapter.

Dixon said she volunteered to help with Saturday's event — which featured a parade, guest speakers, food, vendors, music and even Abraham Lincoln and Harriet Tubman impersonators — largely because she wanted to show her support and respect for the Juneteenth holiday.

Saturday’s celebration in the park was just one of a weekend full of Juneteenth festivities in Decatur. The African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society also hosted a Juneteenth gala at Richland Community College on Friday night.

On Sunday, the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will host a free Juneteenth event from 2 to 6 p.m. And on Monday, the Mobile Museum of Tolerance will be open outside the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society and Museum with interactive lessons and videos for residents of all ages. The museum is at 235 W. Eldorado St.

Hood said the multitude of events helps strengthen Decatur’s African American community.

“It’s a chance for us to fellowship, to get together, and then to also remember our history,” she said.

For Wanda Dotson, it was also a chance to advertise and network.

Dotson, who sells handmade candles through her small business Candle Co., said she wanted to show other Black community members that “you can be a small business owner, and the opportunity is there.”

“There can be more than one shirt vendor, there can be more than one candle vendor, but we support each other,” she said.

Juneteenth has long been celebrated by Black Americans, and Decatur residents have publicly honored the holiday for nearly three decades now. But this year marks only the second that Juneteenth has been officially recognized as both a state and federal holiday in Illinois.

Hood said she hopes people continue to recognize the historic day.

“Our ancestors always looked forward to being free. I wish that they could see what we can do now, what we’re doing now,” Hood said. “Things have changed. It’s not perfect, but it’s so much better than years ago.”

The history and significance of Juneteenth The history and significance of Juneteenth Juneteenth commemorates the 1865 delivery of General Order #3 Chattel slavery in all states wasn’t abolished until the end of 1865 Juneteenth celebrations originated in Galveston, Texas, starting in 1866 The first land to commemorate and celebrate the event was purchased in 1872 and is now a public park South Dakota was the last state to make Juneteenth a legal holiday Juneteenth has been celebrated in Mexico for more than 150 years The last enslaved people in the US weren’t adopted as citizens until 1885 Festivities became more commercialized in the 1920s during the Great Migration Juneteenth officially became a Texas state holiday in 1980 Juneteenth recognized as a federal holiday in 2021