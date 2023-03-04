“It wasn't easy for her to get here,” said Jamie Harrelson. “She couldn't get to the water, so we brought the water to her and splashed some on her feet.”
Harrelson, who has plunged for the last 19 years herself, brought her daughter, Demi Warnsley, 2, who was this year's youngest plunger — and adorably dressed as a ladybug — and they were the first ones in line in Francisco's honor.
The Polar Plunge supports equipment, fees and other costs for Special Olympics, which allows people with disabilities to compete in sports ranging from track and field to bowling.
Some of those competitions require adaptive equipment, such as the frame ramp that Heaven Fromm uses to bowl, said her mom, Mary Jo Fromm. The family attended the Polar Plunge to cheer on the people whose fundraising gives Heaven a chance to do one of her favorite things, her mother said.
“Without them, Heaven would never have a chance to participate in sports,” she said.
Heaven has several health conditions and limited mobility, and the bowling frame ramp attaches to the front of her wheelchair. Fromm places the bowling ball at the top of the ramp, and Heaven gives it a push, making it roll down the ramp and toward the pins. She's been successful, too, and is the proud possessor of several awards won at Special Olympics.
Plungers raise money ahead of time, and on the day of the event line up by teams or as individuals to run into Lake Decatur and right back out again — though some lost their footing and found themselves swimming, and some swam deliberately, “freezin' for a reason,” as participants say.
Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Wayne, accompanied by his wife, Marie, and daughter, Ruby, 8, plunged as part of the law enforcement presence at the event. The Waynes' son, Grant, is a Special Olympian, and even though he is a swimmer in Special Olympics, wading into a cold lake isn't his thing, Marie Wayne said, laughing.
Just before plunging, Ruby looked out at the lake and gave a little shiver, but she was smiling, and she went into the water with mom and dad the same way.
“We've been doing it for a while, and we wanted to make sure we continue with the mission and raise the money,” said Carmen Rivera. “It's about the kids, the Special Olympics children, so we're still doing it.”
PHOTOS: Decatur Special Olympics Team Wins State Championship
1Devil Dawgs 3.20.17.jpg
devil dawgs 7 3.22.17.jpg
3Jones_Ali 3.20.17.jpg
devil dawgs 8 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 9 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 10 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 11 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 12 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 13 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 14 3.22.17.jpg
2Boys_Bill 2 3.20.17.jpg
5Cook_Greg 3.20.17.jpg
devil dawgs 15 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 17 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 18 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 5 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 19 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 20 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 21 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 22 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 16 3.22.17.jpg
6Comp Sr_Matthew 2 3.20.17.jpg
devil dawgs 6 3.22.17.jpg
Boys_Bill 3.19.17.jpg
devil dawgs 23 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 24 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 3 3.19.17.jpg
Roberts_Shannon 3.19.17.jpg
4Wilson_Noah 3.20.17.jpg
Todd_Bradlee 3.19.17.jpg
devil dawgs 25 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 26 3.22.17.jpg
Comp Sr_Matthew 1 3.19.17.jpg
devil dawgs 27 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 28 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 29 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 30 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 31 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 32 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 2 3.19.17.jpg
devil dawgs 33 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 1 3.19.17.jpg
devil dawgs 34 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 35 3.22.17.jpg
devil dawgs 4 3.22.17.jpg
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Jamie Harrelson carries her daughter Demi Warnsley, 2, and a photo of her grandmother, Jackie Francisco, who died in October and had been the oldest plunger for years, to start off the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge at Nelson Park in Decatur on Saturday.
Courtney Six pushes her daughter Emma Six, 8, down to the water during the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge at Nelson Park in Decatur on Saturday. “As soon as I touched the water I screamed,” said Emma, who is interested in starting wheelchair basketball with the Special Olympics.
Jamie Harrelson holds a photo of her grandmother, Jackie Francisco, who died in October. Francisco was a dedicated volunteer and the Polar Plunge and Special Olympics were especially dear to her. Harrelson and her own daughter, Demi Warnsley, 2, led the plungers on Saturday in honor of Francisco.
Jamie Harrelson reacts after letting her daughter Demi Warnsley, 2, touch the water to start off the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge at Nelson Park in Decatur on Saturday. Harrelson’s grandmother, Jackie Francisco, died in October and had been the oldest plunger for years.
Dave Greeley and Joe Siedenburg, members of the “A Team,” made up of former Akorn employees, hold up a flag to cheers from the crowd before getting in the water during the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge at Nelson Park in Decatur on Saturday.