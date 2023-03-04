DECATUR — Jackie Francisco volunteered for “everything,” according to her granddaughter, and Special Olympics was especially dear to her heart.

Francisco died in October at age 79, and one of her final wishes was that her family would continue to support Special Olympics. She was the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge's oldest plunger for years, and she even participated in 2022, when she was on oxygen and using a wheelchair.

“It wasn't easy for her to get here,” said Jamie Harrelson. “She couldn't get to the water, so we brought the water to her and splashed some on her feet.”

Harrelson, who has plunged for the last 19 years herself, brought her daughter, Demi Warnsley, 2, who was this year's youngest plunger — and adorably dressed as a ladybug — and they were the first ones in line in Francisco's honor.

The Polar Plunge supports equipment, fees and other costs for Special Olympics, which allows people with disabilities to compete in sports ranging from track and field to bowling.

Some of those competitions require adaptive equipment, such as the frame ramp that Heaven Fromm uses to bowl, said her mom, Mary Jo Fromm. The family attended the Polar Plunge to cheer on the people whose fundraising gives Heaven a chance to do one of her favorite things, her mother said.

“Without them, Heaven would never have a chance to participate in sports,” she said.

Heaven has several health conditions and limited mobility, and the bowling frame ramp attaches to the front of her wheelchair. Fromm places the bowling ball at the top of the ramp, and Heaven gives it a push, making it roll down the ramp and toward the pins. She's been successful, too, and is the proud possessor of several awards won at Special Olympics.

Plungers raise money ahead of time, and on the day of the event line up by teams or as individuals to run into Lake Decatur and right back out again — though some lost their footing and found themselves swimming, and some swam deliberately, “freezin' for a reason,” as participants say.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, in her opening remarks, said she was glad the event wasn't held Friday, when plunging temperatures, high winds and blowing rain, sleet and snow combined for miserable conditions. Saturday's sunny skies and 50 degrees were much better, though the lake water was still winter-cold.

Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Wayne, accompanied by his wife, Marie, and daughter, Ruby, 8, plunged as part of the law enforcement presence at the event. The Waynes' son, Grant, is a Special Olympian, and even though he is a swimmer in Special Olympics, wading into a cold lake isn't his thing, Marie Wayne said, laughing.

Just before plunging, Ruby looked out at the lake and gave a little shiver, but she was smiling, and she went into the water with mom and dad the same way.

The newly-renamed A Team, made up of former Akorn employees, plunged for their eighth consecutive year, refusing to be deterred by their employer's sudden closure last month.

“We've been doing it for a while, and we wanted to make sure we continue with the mission and raise the money,” said Carmen Rivera. “It's about the kids, the Special Olympics children, so we're still doing it.”

