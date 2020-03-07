🥶 Freezin' for a reason: Polar Plunge celebrates 19th year in Lake Decatur

DECATUR – They call it the Polar Plunge for a good reason.
At Lake Decatur on Saturday, the water temperature was 44 degrees, said Joanie Keyes, Special Olympics Illinois Region I director.
That announcement brought cheer and applause from the plungers waiting for the event to start. One would not think the prospect of taking a dip in 44-degree water on a chilly March morning would elicit that particular reaction, until she added that last year, the water temperature was only 36 degrees.
“Your legs go numb right away,” said Megan Cox, a member of Gamers for Good, who were all dressed as video-game characters. Cox was Skull Kid from the "Legend of Zelda." “You have to be prepared for that because you are going to fall down.”
“It's so worth it,” said Kit Ross, dressed as Link, also from the Legend of Zelda.
The annual Polar Plunge, presented by Law Enforcement Torch Run and GEICO, is in its 19th year on the shores of the lake outside The Beach House.
The event had already raised $65,000 as of pre-registration, with 331 plungers signed up for “freezin' for a reason,” as the backs of the souvenir shirts say. More plungers were expected to sign up on Saturday, and Keyes said the fundraising goal this year is $86,000. That helps pay for equipment, uniforms and sometimes transportation for the hundreds of Special Olympics athletes who compete in the 17 events a year from this region, and they never have to pay to compete thanks to the Polar Plunge. Two previous Polar Plunges had already raised close to $80,000, Keyes said.
Akorn Inc. employees formed a team of 22 and raised more than $10,500 among them, said Katie Berger, team captain. This is their fifth year to participate.
“This is our largest team ever, and the most money we've ever raised,” Berger said. “We had a fantastic year.”
Inside the warming tent, where Plungers gathered before and after the event, the music started off with current pop and dance music, but when it got close to time to plunge, the Beach Boys took over the loudspeakers in the spirit of the occasion as a nod to the beach where plungers went into the water.
Tim Spinner has participated since 2008 and also participates in the Super Plunge in Chicago, where plungers enter the water once an hour for 24 hours. He went all the way under water all 24 times there, and again on Saturday at Decatur's event, complete with fright wig and tutu, his usual Polar Plunge outfit.
"Today was a piece of cake compared to the Super Plunge," Spinner said with a laugh. He signed up for his first plunge with co-workers and they all dropped out except him, he said, but it was so much fun that he was hooked and has done it every years since. "Most people I talk to love giving money to the organization," he added.
Region I contains 17 counties, and four Polar Plunges are held annually, with the final one set for March 21 at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet. To sign up, email Vanessa Duncan, vduncan@soill.org or call (217) 345-2424.
“You're jumping into the cold water for persons with disabilities who want to play sports, and they want to play it for free,” Duncan said. “They don't want to have to be charged admission fees and for uniforms. Everything we're doing today goes toward Special Olympic competitions and leadership opportunities and any of these Polar Plungers who's met one of our Special Olympics athletes immediately falls in love, so why wouldn't you jump in cold water for them?”
