🥶 Freezin' for a reason: Polar Plunge celebrates 19th year in Lake Decatur

Akorn Inc. employees formed a team of 22 and raised more than $10,500 among them, said Katie Berger, team captain. This is their fifth year to participate.

“This is our largest team ever, and the most money we've ever raised,” Berger said. “We had a fantastic year.”

Inside the warming tent, where Plungers gathered before and after the event, the music started off with current pop and dance music, but when it got close to time to plunge, the Beach Boys took over the loudspeakers in the spirit of the occasion as a nod to the beach where plungers went into the water.

Tim Spinner has participated since 2008 and also participates in the Super Plunge in Chicago, where plungers enter the water once an hour for 24 hours. He went all the way under water all 24 times there, and again on Saturday at Decatur's event, complete with fright wig and tutu, his usual Polar Plunge outfit.

"Today was a piece of cake compared to the Super Plunge," Spinner said with a laugh. He signed up for his first plunge with co-workers and they all dropped out except him, he said, but it was so much fun that he was hooked and has done it every years since. "Most people I talk to love giving money to the organization," he added.