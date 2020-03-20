You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
FRIDAY UPDATE: Central Illinois coronavirus developments. Here's what we know.
0 comments
breaking top story

FRIDAY UPDATE: Central Illinois coronavirus developments. Here's what we know.

Illinois officials: 3 more dead, 422 now positive for virus

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday. 

 CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, CHICAGO TRIBUNE

An update on coronavirus developments in Central Illinois. Check back for details throughout the day. 

Have a story idea? Tell us about here.

VIDEOS 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News