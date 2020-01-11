Friends of the Decatur Public Library spread love of reading through Second Saturday sales

DECATUR — Shopping carts are provided at The Friends of the Library's Second Saturday Sale and most of the shoppers needed one.
Cody Cheatham of Peoria filled his cart with books he intends to resell online, but for himself, he's usually interested in nonfiction, he said.
Meta Burlington, accompanied by several children from her family, bought children's books that she let the kids choose for themselves.
“We've been (to the sale) three or four times,” she said. “These (children) are readers. I think, to be successful in school and in life, reading is important.”
It's easy to join Friends of the Library, said President Faith Vaught. Forms are available at the Decatur Public Library and cost is $15 for an individual or $25 for a family. With a membership, you get a $5 coupon and 10% discount for Friends' sales, plus two-hour early admission to the annual Labor Day book sale, with half-price special books.
All books sold at the sales are donated, and Friends of the Library sort and prepare them for sale, help customers find what they're looking for, and collect the payments.
Other libraries have similar groups, Vaught said, including Niantic and Illiopolis, but Decatur's is more active.
The Friends support programs at the library like the summer reading program and Books Between Bites, provide snacks for the Millikin University tax preparation volunteers, and pay for special speakers for other events, to the tune of an average $30,000 per year, thanks to their book sales.
“Sometimes, when people are downsizing, they'll have a lot of books and they don't know what to do with them,” said Dick Virgin, a member of Friends of the Library. “If they call us, we can pick them up to help facilitate getting the books here.
“Part of the reason we push that is, all of these collection bins around town, those are not ours. If people put books in those, they actually don't even stay in Decatur. A lot of times, people don't know that, and they think if they put them in there, they'll get to us and they don't.”
Every month's sale has a different special. This month it was audio/visual materials, like CDs and DVDs. Next month, because it's February and Valentine's Day, romance novels will be on special.
The sales are not only a way to raise money, though of course that's one of reasons for holding them.
“We want to get books into people's hands,” Vaught said.
