Friends of the Decatur Public Library spread love of reading through Second Saturday sales

The Friends support programs at the library like the summer reading program and Books Between Bites, provide snacks for the Millikin University tax preparation volunteers, and pay for special speakers for other events, to the tune of an average $30,000 per year, thanks to their book sales.

“Sometimes, when people are downsizing, they'll have a lot of books and they don't know what to do with them,” said Dick Virgin, a member of Friends of the Library. “If they call us, we can pick them up to help facilitate getting the books here.

“Part of the reason we push that is, all of these collection bins around town, those are not ours. If people put books in those, they actually don't even stay in Decatur. A lot of times, people don't know that, and they think if they put them in there, they'll get to us and they don't.”

Every month's sale has a different special. This month it was audio/visual materials, like CDs and DVDs. Next month, because it's February and Valentine's Day, romance novels will be on special.

The sales are not only a way to raise money, though of course that's one of reasons for holding them.