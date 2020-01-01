From Springfield to Champaign, how the first morning of recreational cannabis sales went in Central Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Bloomington resident Nathan Guevara likes to be first when it comes to something new. When Portillo’s restaurant in Normal opened two years ago, Guevara waited in line for hours to be among the first to walk in. Same thing when Moe’s Southwest Grill in Bloomington opened in 2012.
On Wednesday, however, Guevara, 28, was the first person to purchase recreational marijuana at the Sunnyside dispensary in Champaign when it opened at 6 a.m. A crowd estimated at about 500 people was also on hand at the dispensary, owned by Cresco Labs, as Wednesday was the first day that recreational adult use of cannabis was legal in Illinois.
“I have a history of being the first at things,” he said. “I just like being the first. I am really not a heavy user and I haven’t used marijuana in a long time because of the legality of it. But now, I thought it might be a good time to try it out again and see if it is for me.”
Dispensaries across the state, including Urbana and Springfield, saw similar crowds. Nearly three dozen dispensaries have been issued licenses to sell recreational marijuana, a number that is expected to grow in the coming months. The law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in June allows adults 21 and older to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 milligrams of THC in a cannabis-infused product such as edibles and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.
Guevara arrived at the dispensary at 1704 S. Neil St. about 8 p.m. Tuesday, found a place to park and then set up camp outside the door of Sunnyside. It didn’t take long for others to join him, he said. They shared stories and food throughout the night, with temperatures dipping below 30 degrees.
“I brought a chair and I had on this fleece-lined sweatshirt, so it wasn’t too bad,” he said. “I had a blanket and some snacks and water.”
Guevara bought $95 worth of recreational marijuana products from inventory manager Justine Warnick.
Also on hand was Champaign Deputy Mayor Tom Bruno.
“I’m here to make a purchase, so I can enjoy New Year’s Day, watching football on TV,” he said. “We are real excited to have the dispensaries in our community. We welcome the industry. We welcome their business in our community. It’s going to be a good thing and as you can tell by the public interest in this, it is what the citizens want.”
Both Guevara and Bruno planned to try out their new purchases on Wednesday.
“Normally, I would be watching football with my recreational Scotch,” Bruno said. “Today, I can watch with my recreational gummies.”
Guevara said he planned to drive home, get some sleep and “try it out.”
Nick Lemoine, national purchasing manager for Cresco Labs, said he wasn’t surprised by the number of people in line at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
“It actually exceeded my expectations,” he said. “We anticipated a few hundred and I think we are close to 500 or 600 in line. It’s been a great day and everyone is excited. The biggest thing to me is the energy and excitement. We have temperatures in the 30s and people are smiling, waiting to make a purchase since 5 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
In Springfield, the line for HCI Alternatives stretched down East Adams Street downtown shortly after 5 a.m. Coffee, muffins, port-a-potties and cannabis product “menus” were available for customers while they waited to give their orders to employees wearing sleek black polo shirts and toting electronic tablets. The dispensary is rebranding as Illinois Supply and Provision.
“I think a lot of the people here today are … clearly very enthusiastic about this day being the first in the 201-year history of Illinois to be able to buy legal cannabis,” said Chris McCloud, a company spokesman. “They’ve decided this is an experience for them, much like any new product that comes out, whether it’s an iPhone or something else.
“This has been anticipated for a long, long time. Obviously the demand is meeting that expectation.”
McCloud said the dispensary, which had catered to medical patients, would have seen about 160 patients in a busy day. Store management had anticipated about five times that on Wednesday, a prediction that was holding true with 85 customers in the first 90 minutes.
For those who want to check the status of future products, McCloud said, the store is launching a text alert system. Users can access it by texting springfield to 411669.
“I think cannabis is awesome, especially when it’s used in moderation, before you go to sleep at night, to relax, for cancer patients — there’s a lot of great benefits to it,” said Derek Ackerman, 31, who got in line before 4:30 a.m.
As a medical user of several years, Chris Trudeau didn’t show up Wednesday morning to buy product. Instead, he was walking through the line handing out business cards for his website, illbuds.com, a subscription service that offers reviews of various cannabis products sold in Illinois.
Trudeau, 37, said he uses cannabis to help with epilepsy and has been taking diligent notes to avoid repurchasing someone he didn’t like. Because the cannabis sold in each state is grown there, cannabis websites that review products sold in Colorado or California are of limited help, he said.
When he brought his notes to the dispensary, other patients began asking if he could share, leading him to develop the website. He has turned it into a subscription service; potential customers can get access to his reviews for $1.99 a month.
Trudeau, of Springfield, said cannabis has allowed him to take a “lighter” seizure medication that is easier on his body and doesn’t put him into a state he described as comatose. He said the law allowing recreational use could help others struggling with health issues who, for whatever reason, couldn’t access the medical program that first began in Illinois in 2016 and was expanded last year.
“I really look at legalization as an opening up to people to self-medicate, without the formality of a doctor’s letter or (the fear that) they’re risking some type of relationship with their doctor going awry because they’re asking about cannabis,” he said.
Pain relief is why Dave Owens, 44, of Springfield said he was hoping to purchase some flower and vape product on Wednesday. Standing in line around 8:30 a.m., Owens said he had been in an accident previously.
“I don’t do prescription drugs,” he said, “so I’m here for the flower treatment.”
1 Sunnyside_Pot 6 01.01.20.JPG
Allen_Emma 01.01.20.JPG
Bruno_Tom 01.01.20.JPG
Guevara_Nathan 1 01.01.20.JPG
Guevara_Nathan 2 01.01.20.JPG
Guevara_Nathan 3 01.01.20.JPG
Nu_Med 1 01.01.20.JPG
Sunnyside_Pot 1 01.01.20.JPG
Sunnyside_Pot 7 01.01.20.JPG
Sunnyside_Pot 8 01.01.20.JPG
Sunnyside_Pot 9 01.01.20.JPG
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow