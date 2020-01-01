From Springfield to Champaign, how the first morning of recreational cannabis sales went in Central Illinois

For those who want to check the status of future products, McCloud said, the store is launching a text alert system. Users can access it by texting springfield to 411669.

“I think cannabis is awesome, especially when it’s used in moderation, before you go to sleep at night, to relax, for cancer patients — there’s a lot of great benefits to it,” said Derek Ackerman, 31, who got in line before 4:30 a.m.

As a medical user of several years, Chris Trudeau didn’t show up Wednesday morning to buy product. Instead, he was walking through the line handing out business cards for his website, illbuds.com, a subscription service that offers reviews of various cannabis products sold in Illinois.

Trudeau, 37, said he uses cannabis to help with epilepsy and has been taking diligent notes to avoid repurchasing some he didn’t like. Because the cannabis sold in each state is grown there, cannabis websites that review products sold in Colorado or California are of limited help, he said.

When he brought his notes to the dispensary, other patients began asking if he could share, leading him to develop the website. He has turned it into a subscription service; potential customers can get access to his reviews for $1.99 a month.