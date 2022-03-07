From the editor: New weather forecasts debut at herald-review.com

There’s nothing quite like Midwest weather.

Whether it’s tornadoes in December, snowstorms in April or a perfectly sunny day in January, our region is known for its capricious climate.

Today, the Herald & Review is launching a new weather forecast video feature on our website aimed at helping you plan your day and your weekend.

Each weekday around 7 a.m., Lee Enterprises' Midwest meteorologist Matt Holiner will present an Illinois weather report with a particular focus on the central and southern parts of the state. On Fridays, the video will include a weekend forecast.

The videos will be posted at herald-review.com and on our mobile app, and will be shared on the Herald & Review's Facebook page and email alerts. You can also bookmark our weather page at herald-review.com/weather so current conditions are always just one click away.

You may have seen Holiner's occasional winter storm forecast videos or read some of his columns in recent months. His work will now become a regular feature in our online social media platforms, especially when severe weather looms.

Holiner is a veteran meteorologist who joined our local news team late last year. He most recently worked as a meteorologist for an ABC affiliate in the Rio Grande valley in Texas.

He is using the latest technology from the IBM subsidiary Weather Company, blending proprietary digital and graphic technology, the same software that powers The Weather Channel.

We're pleased to begin offering this improved weather forecasting online. Look for Matt's videos starting today at herald-review.com and on our Facebook page.

