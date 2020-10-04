 Skip to main content
Frost advisory expected Monday morning in Central Illinois, weather officials say
LINCOLN — A frost advisory is expected beginning around 2 a.m. Monday morning with temperatures dropping to the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln

The weather service says steps should be taken to protect sensitive outdoor plants as the frost in areas across Central Illinois could kill outdoor vegetation. 

A high of 56 degrees is expected Sunday, 64 on Monday and the rest of the week is predicted to reach the mid-70s, the weather service says. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

