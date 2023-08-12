DECATUR — Tom Pritts appreciates car shows so much he has attended 14 this year already.

“We like cars, but we really enjoy meeting the people,” he said.

Pritts parked his orange 1970 Plymouth Duster alongside other cars, some older and some newer, in the Ripple Motor Show on Saturday afternoon at Richland Community College.

Wade Ripple created the car show in memory of his father, Christopher David Ripple, who died in 2020. Proceeds from the annual event go toward The Ripple Foundation. a nonprofit organization providing scholarships and other educational opportunities.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response the last few years,” Wade Ripple said.

Previous car shows were held at the Mount Zion Convention Center parking lot.

“We had maxed out at about 150 cars,” Ripple said. “So we figured we needed a little more space.”

The RCC parking lot A was able to hold 200 cars. A steady stream of vehicles, including cars and trucks, were still entering the lot after the opening at noon Saturday.

The prizes in various categories included trophies shaped like slices of pizza, Christopher Ripple's favorite food.

“That is an important part of our event,” Ripple said. “But the main part is giving this van away.”

Later in the day, a Richland student received a fully restored mini van.

“We had an application process that was sent out to students that were struggling with transportation at school,” Ripple said.

Organizers also distributed scholarships to students for the CDR Tool Scholarship, aimed to assist those pursuing a career in the automotive industry. Applications were received through the Richland Community College Foundation.

Other features during the car show included food trucks, games and the Junior Car Club with various activities for children.

“We’ve got a bunch of little wooden cars that kids can decorate,” said Christopher Ripple’s nephew, Reed Ripple. “We’ve got Hot Wheels races and they can win tickets for prizes in the bucket.”

This year marks the third year for the show. Pritts, who was friends with Christopher Ripple, has entered his car each year.

“I worked at Ripples (Auto Body in Mount Zion) until a year ago,” Pritts said. “I knew all the family and the current owners. They’re a nice family and they just like car shows.”

Remember these Decatur broadcast personalities? Mikaela Hunt Shea Anderson Shannon Mason Ron Rector Mike Cleff Michael T Mike Spaulding Chris Bullock Lisa Kaye Kimberly Knox (Kimmy K)