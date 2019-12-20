'Funky intersection' no more: Macon County highway department to remove sign at IDOT's request

MACON — Humor has its place, but that place isn’t the side of a state highway.
So says the Illinois Department of Transportation, which has asked the Macon County Highway Department to remove a sign on West Andrews Street Road near U.S. 51 warning drivers of a “funky intersection ahead.” The sign referred to the so-called J-turn intersection in Macon, a $1.9 million project designed to improve an area that officials have long called hazardous.
So there’s no confusion, Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird wants to be clear: He likes the intersection. He has even spoken in its defense when encountering people who questioned the design.
“I think it’s great,” Bird said. “That’s a great design for the issues they were having and the problems, it’ll fix that. It’s a nice design.”
The area had been the site of a number of crashes, including the September 2017 crash that killed former Herald & Review staffer Phil Jacobs Sr. The new design was the latest in a series of changes made over the years by IDOT to try to improve the safety of the intersection, which was revamped this summer.
The J-turn intersection eliminates the left turn and through movements on Andrews Street. Drivers on Andrews Street instead turn right onto U.S. 51, then make a U-turn at a one-way median opening at either side of the main intersection. Changes are meant to prevent drivers from crossing four lanes of traffic.
The J-turn is also the first of its kind in Illinois and for most of the people who are traveling through it. While there is a sign at the intersection, Bird and his crew were brainstorming about how to alert people earlier so they would use care in an unfamiliar situation rather than flying straight through it. The highway department’s machine can make signs for all kinds of scenarios.
“Unique intersection ahead,” someone suggested. That was the right idea.
But Bird wanted to catch drivers’ attention — and have them “maybe actually leave with a smile on their face instead of cursing the thing.” So it became a funky intersection.
The highway department posted the sign on Monday and quietly added a photo to its Facebook page. But there wasn’t much feedback — until Friday afternoon, when an email arrived from IDOT asking that the sign be removed. Bird said his crews were tied up with other tasks on Friday afternoon but would do so on Monday.
“I don’t want to upset IDOT,” he said, though he wished the sign had been able to stay up longer so there could have been more feedback about its effectiveness.
Bird said he would ask the state department for guidance about whether different language could be used for a similar warning effort. “It’s not like you have to have somebody out there handing out instruction sheets,” he said, but it might be nice to give people an earlier warning.
Similar playful messages caused a minor controversy in Missouri, too.
Republican Rep. Tony Lovasco, of O'Fallon near St. Louis, sent a letter telling state transportation department to put the brakes on messages on electronic signs mounted along state highways such as “Santa's Coming Have you Been A Good Driver" and “Treat the Road Like a Cat Video ... Share It.”
"Those signs are hideously expensive, and MoDOT (the Missouri Department of Transportation) has a lot of incredibly detailed information they could share," he said. “But rather than sharing that information with people, they make puns about Santa Claus.”
Under a bill he introduced last week, the state Transportation Department would be allowed to use the signs only to convey information about traffic conditions, weather or emergency alerts.
Jon Nelson, assistant to the State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer, displays that sort of information whenever needed. But he pointed out that when the roads are clear, the department can “take the opportunity to let people know about simple things they can do to make Missouri a safer place to drive."
He said federal research suggests that drivers notice the messages and think about what they've read.
"We like to think that it's making an impact," Nelson said.
This isn’t the first time the Macon County Highway Department has gotten creative with its signage. When a portion of South Country Club Road was replaced in 2013, the department erected signs around Scovill Zoo and the Children’s Museum of Illinois that were designed to slow drivers.
The sign near the zoo signals that drivers should slow for a “penguin crossing.” Near the children’s museum, the sign initially depicted a multicolored bear, similar to the one adopted by the Grateful Dead.
The children’s museum suggested that the bear was a touch too adult for its target demographic, Bird said, and the sign was changed to one that announced a duck crossing zone.
The bear sign now lives in someone’s garage.
“I like doing those things because they’re different, they do get people’s attention,” Bird said, “so instead of driving past like any normal sign, maybe they’ll pay attention to what we really want them to pay attention to.”
Chuckling, Bird said he couldn’t rule out using humor to encourage traffic safety in the future.
But with a caveat: “We’ll make sure it won’t be on a state road.”
The Associated Press contributed.
