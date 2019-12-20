'Funky intersection' no more: Macon County highway department to remove sign at IDOT's request

“I don’t want to upset IDOT,” he said, though he wished the sign had been able to stay up longer so there could have been more feedback about its effectiveness.

Bird said he would ask the state department for guidance about whether different language could be used for a similar warning effort. “It’s not like you have to have somebody out there handing out instruction sheets,” he said, but it might be nice to give people an earlier warning.

Similar playful messages caused a minor controversy in Missouri, too.

Republican Rep. Tony Lovasco, of O'Fallon near St. Louis, sent a letter telling state transportation department to put the brakes on messages on electronic signs mounted along state highways such as “Santa's Coming Have you Been A Good Driver" and “Treat the Road Like a Cat Video ... Share It.”

"Those signs are hideously expensive, and MoDOT (the Missouri Department of Transportation) has a lot of incredibly detailed information they could share," he said. “But rather than sharing that information with people, they make puns about Santa Claus.”

Under a bill he introduced last week, the state Transportation Department would be allowed to use the signs only to convey information about traffic conditions, weather or emergency alerts.