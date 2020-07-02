​Funnel clouds reported near Mechanicsburg: weather service
​Funnel clouds reported near Mechanicsburg: weather service

LINCOLN — ​Funnel clouds have been reported east and southeast of Springfield, the National Weather Service said Thursday afternoon.

The reports came from near Mechanisburg and Glenarm.

"Atmospheric conditions exist across the area today that favor the possible formation of weak circulations, along an existing boundary. Some of these circulations are occurring underneath developing showers and thunderstorms, where a funnel cloud may develop. Once the rain begins, the funnel cloud dissipates," the weather service said in an alert.

"In rare instances, these funnels may briefly touch down," the alert said. ​

Areas from about Rushville southeast through Shelbyville will be "the most favored areas for such funnels this afternoon," the weather service said.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Christian, Macon, Sangamon, Shelby and other counties. Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, with hot and humid weather forecast through the weekend.

