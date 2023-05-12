DECATUR — Camila Caceres used to spend much of her time on dance.

She danced in competitions and she spent hours every week practicing.

“I started dancing when I was 3,” said the 18-year-old, who will graduate from St. Teresa High School on Sunday. “I started competing when I became a teenager and it pretty much consumed my life. I was dancing over 24 hours every week.”

Dance was her life, and she didn't have time to make friends outside of dance or attend school events.

But when she needed surgeries on both hips, her competitive dancing days were over, and the first surgery was during COVID shutdowns, which made her isolation even harder. Nearly all of her friends were dance friends, and without dance, she was lost.

“I didn't really know what to do with myself,” Camila said. “All of my friends in dance, none of them went to my school. I lost my sport and I lost all my friends. So I ended up in a low mental health area.”

Enter Octavia, familiarly known as Tavi, an Aussie doodle dog. Camila's parents — Dr. Luiz Caceres and mom Robin, a nurse — suggested the idea.

“We were suffering watching her suffer,” her mother said. “Going through a transition and learning to make new friends, getting reacquainted with her high school and participating in activities she hadn't participated in before, and then COVID hit and shut it all down. We think outside the box, and we just knew she needed a new purpose.”

Camila plans to study animal science at the University of Iowa in the fall and hopes to get into the veterinarian training program there, but it's very competitive. Her mother and all of her siblings are graduates of the same university. Brothers Luichi and Adrian graduate today and her sister, Carma, is a nurse in New Orleans.

The family has always had dogs, and when one of Camila's classmates died of cancer when she was at Holy Family School, PawPrint Ministries dogs came to comfort the students. Camila wanted to do something service-oriented with her time, and enrolling herself and Tavi in PawPrint's training seemed like the perfect fit.

Not all dogs are suited to be comfort dogs, so there was no guarantee, but it turned out Tavi was right for the job — her favorite thing, Camila said, is visiting with kids.

Tavi has been to sporting events and to the Decatur Public Library, and Camila hopes to take her on visits to a children's hospital near her university. She has already obtained permission for Tavi to live with her in the dorm at school because Tavi is a certified therapy dog.

Tavi will even walk beside Camila when she graduates from St. Teresa High School on Sunday afternoon.

Camila is the youngest-ever graduate of PawPrint Ministries' comfort dog training, and just barely made the cut due to her age. She's just turned 18, and the ministry raised the minimum age for human volunteers to 18 after she'd already begun training. Now that she's 18, Camila said, she can take Tavi places to serve that weren't possible before.

“Camila and Tavi did very well in our program,” said Jennifer Dahn, who founded PawPrint Ministries. “They worked very hard to master the necessary skills for certification to serve in the community. A good comfort dog loves people and adapts well to a variety of situations. All of our dogs are temperament-tested by our Master Trainer before they are allowed to enter into our training program.”

Close Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Cindy Spohr shows affection to PawPrint ministries comfort dog, Eli, while taking a break from clearing damage to her residence after straight-line winds ripped through Quincy, Illinois. Her mother Wanda Spohr, left, chats with Vice President Judy Koshinski and other PawPrint teammembers as the ministry performs disaster relief work July 18, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Resident Maxine Critchelow enjoys eye contact from comfort dog, Eli, during a PawPrint Ministries visit with residents at Imboden Creek Living Center March 18, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries Founder Jennifer Dahn shows Kaylynn Sullivan,4, how she can get her comfort dog, Payton, to smile while performing disaster relief work with Handler Rebecca Crites, right and other PawPrint Ministries members as volunteers clean up Sullivan's yard damaged by straight-line winds in Quincy, Ill., July 18, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling New comfort dog, JJ, left, is sniffed by co-worker Eli, during her first participation in a PawPrint Ministries event, the Party for the Paws fitness-focused fundraiser at the LSA school gymnasium April 11, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Vice President and Handler Judy Koshinski has a dance with her comfort dog, Eli, during the "Party for the Paws" PawPrint Ministries fitness-focused fundraiser in the LSA gymnasium April 11, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Members of Mount Zion Girl Scout Troop 3215 couldn't get enough of comfort dog, Payton, as PawPrint Ministries founder Jennifer Dahn spoke with them about the importance of doing good works in the community during a meeting at Mount Zion Intermediate School May 7, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries Handler Regan Deering bows her head with Chuck Williams as prayer requests for individuals with special needs are spoken during prayer time to end a PawPrint "Dog Church" service at Macon County Resources November 12, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Ramona Hochgraber shows her appreciation to comfort dog, Eli, as Judy Koshinski, left, and Jennifer Dahn of PawPrint Ministries react during a visit on Hochgraber's porch in Quincy, Ill., July 18, 2015. The ministry was performing disaster relief in Quincy, Illinois and decided to make a side trip to encourage Hochgraber after they were told she could benefit from seeing them because her husband had passed away a day earlier. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries Founder Jennifer Dahn enjoys having a photo taken for a television news website with PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs at a church shelter while performing disaster relief work in Quincy, Ill., July 18, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Kaitlin Sinclair enjoys repeatedly hugging comfort dog, Eli, as Ellie Jones watches during a PawPrint Ministiries visit at Kids-N-Fitness December 11, 2014. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries head trainer David Dodd shows founder Jennifer Dahn leash handling techniques first-hand as handler Rebecca Crites observes on during an training session at Evergreen Place Supportive Living October 14, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Jennifer Dahn and her comfort dog, Payton, listen to veteran Ted Kitchens during a PawPrint Ministries visit at Eagle Ridge of Decatur assisted living community April 16, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Members of Mount Zion Girl Scout Troop 3215 enjoy petting comfort dog, Payton, as PawPrint Ministries founder Jennifer Dahn, middle, speaks about doing good works in the community during a meeting at Mount Zion Intermediate School May 7, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling From left, Regan Deering and Judy Koshinski of Pawprint Ministries sing along as Bob Kuhlmann volunteers to lead the group in singing "This Little Light of Mine" during the ministry's "Dog Church" for individuals with special needs at Macon Resources November 12, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Registered therapy/comfort dog, Payton, enjoys a head rub from a resident at Mercy Creek Assisted Living in Normal, Ill., November 21, 2014. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Lutheran Early Response Team volunteer Annalisa Eden enjoys a break from clearing fallen trees from straight-line winds to play with PawPrint Ministries comfort dog, Eli, during the ministry's disaster relief work in Quincy, Ill., July 18, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries Handler Regan Deering gets a laugh from seeing her registered comfort/therapy dog, JJ, letting her tongue hang out while doing disaster relief work in Quincy, Ill., July 18, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries Founder Jennifer Dahn shows a resident how she can get comfort dog, Payton, to smile for him during a visit at Keystone Meadows assisted living facility November 21, 2014. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Debbie's Dance Studio performers enjoy a visit with PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs as handlers and dogs mingle at the Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk December 3, 2014. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries Founder Jennifer Dahn holds up a toy to get the dogs to focus in the photo booth area of the "Party for the Paws" fitness-focused fundraiser at LSA April 11, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling A resident shows her affection for a PawPrint Ministries comfort dog during a visit at Imboden Creek Living Center March 18, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Registered therapy/comfort dog, Payton, anticipates a treat during a handler/dog training session at St. Paul's Lutheran Church December 3, 2014. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling A resident shows a photo of family members and family pets to PawPrint Ministries handler Regan Deering and her comfort dog, JJ, during a visit to Hickory Point Christian Village retirement community July 10, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Registered therapy/comfort dog, Eli, enjoys being petted while taking a break at the Party for the Paws fitness-focused fundraiser for PawPrint Ministries at LSA April 11, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Comfort dog, Payton, looks out an open window while handler Jennifer Dahn drives to their next destination after completing a PawPrint Ministries training session at Evergreen Place Supportive Living October 15, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Handler Regan Deering bows her head with her comfort dog, JJ, as Vice President and Handler Judy Koshinski prays during a PawPrint Ministries "Dog Church" service November 12, 2015. The organization holds the service to share their faith and their dogs with individuals with special needs at Macon Resources. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries founder Jennifer Dahn gets a hug from Kaylynn Sullivan,4, while visiting her family in Quincy, Ill., July 18, 2015, as disaster response volunteers clear the damage from their yard caused by straight-line winds. Herald-Review, Jim Bowling A resident shows PawPrint Ministries vice president Judy Koshinski his artwork while founder Jennifer Dahn visits with him at Eagle Ridge of Decatur assisted living community April 16, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Handler Regan Deering dances with her registered therapy/comfort dog, JJ, during the Party for the Paws fitness-focused fundraiser for PawPrint Ministries at LSA April 11, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries Founder Jennifer Dahn, left, Handler Rebecca Crites and Head Trainer David Dodd review footage of their comfort dog interactions with residents at Evergreen Place Supportive Living during training after the visit November 21, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries founder Jennifer Dahn greets her grandparents Bob and Nancy Rauschek with comfort dog, Payton, while visiting residents at Keystone Meadows assisted living facility November 12, 2014. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling A resident enjoys an extended visit with a PawPrint Ministries comfort dog at Hickory Point Christian Village retirement community July 10, 2015. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries Handler Regan Deering enjoys petting her registered therapy/comfort dog, JJ, at a church shelter before the two perform disaster relief work in Quincy, Ill., July 18, 2015. 