BLOOMINGTON — All Gailey Eye Clinic locations, including Bloomington Eye Institute and Gailey Eye Surgery-Decatur, will be closed through March 30 because of the coronavirus spread. Current plans are to reopen March 31.
Just In
Gailey to close through March 30
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest on what's happening with coronavirus and Central Illinois.
It didn’t take Rosati’s of Taylorville pizza restaurant long to cook up a response to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s bar and restaurant closure announcement Sunday.
The number of coronavirus cases in Illinois stands at 25. Here's what happened Wednesday in case you missed it:
-
- 6 min to read
The coronavirus outbreak crossed into Central Illinois on Saturday, with multiple cases reported in the region, capping a week of school closures and other measures to stem the infection’s spread.
-
- 4 min to read
The following statement was released by the Illinois governor's office about the closure of all private and public schools from March 17 to 30.
A patient at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon has tested positive for the disease from coronavirus. This is a developing story that will be updated.
On Tuesday morning, if you want to find the owner of Snapper’s Bar and Grill, Joe Sartie, drop in on him in downtown Clinton. His door will be open. Sartie is one of a handful of owners struggling with Governor JB Pritzker’s order to close bars and restaurants.
The threat of coronavirus has inspired consumers across the country, and in Decatur, to stock up on items to protect themselves — and to survive the potential for weeks in self-quarantine. What have you had trouble finding?
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County as of noon Tuesday, according to the county's Crisis Communications Team. One test is pending with the Illinois Department of Public Health.
- Updated
The Macon County Health Department said Thursday that one person has been tested so far for the coronavirus, and the result came back negative.