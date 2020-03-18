Gailey to close through March 30
0 comments

Gailey to close through March 30

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — All Gailey Eye Clinic locations, including Bloomington Eye Institute and Gailey Eye Surgery-Decatur, will be closed through March 30 because of the coronavirus spread. Current plans are to reopen March 31.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clinton bar owner says he'll defy Pritzker's coronavirus order
Local

Clinton bar owner says he'll defy Pritzker's coronavirus order

On Tuesday morning, if you want to find the owner of Snapper’s Bar and Grill, Joe Sartie, drop in on him in downtown Clinton. His door will be open. Sartie is one of a handful of owners struggling with Governor JB Pritzker’s order to close bars and restaurants.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News