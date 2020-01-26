Game plan: Decatur program teaches families to play at life, the Native American way

DECATUR — It turns out that the 21st century’s World of Warcraft doesn’t have much to teach ancient Native American culture when it comes to devising games designed to enhance the warrior instinct.
A more than 12-strong audience got a crash course Sunday at a presentation called “Native American Games and Lifestyle” hosted at Decatur’s Rock Springs Nature Center.
Naturalist Susie Ryan began with a whirlwind tour of Native American culture, particularly in the lands that would become Illinois, and stretching thousands of years back in history.
Ryan’s audience soon learned that Native American culture wasn’t all hunter-gathering, with some later farming and looming struggles with other tribes (North America had some 500 different tribes, by the way, each with their own language, spiritual practices and culture.) There was time for games, too, but games with an edge.
“These were games that required skills needed for survival,” said Ryan. “And even simple games were used to improve agility and survival skills.”
She had Sunday’s audience try one: Everybody sat in a circle and picked a leader or chief. That person starts off with some movement — tapping a finger, rubbing an elbow, whatever — which is mimicked by the others and keeps changing, following the chief’s lead.
Then a person previously excluded is brought into the middle of the circle and, watching each person in turn, gets three guesses to try and figure out which one is the chief. Ryan explains that the people in the circle are trying to subtly watch the chief to mimic the next movement while the excluded one scans their faces for visual clues on whom to target with their guess.
“These are games designed to strengthen and focus the senses,” explained Ryan.
All this eye of the tiger stuff sounded pretty good to 10-year-old Laney Barnes, who arrived with several members of her Decatur family: sisters Josey and Kiley, both 6, and their mom, Megan Barnes. Laney said she would like to have lived back in the glory days of the Native American past, with all its heightened senses and laser focus on survival skills.
“I love the outdoors and no, I would not miss TV,” she announced. “And I’d rather catch and cook my food; I think it would be more healthy.”
Her mom said the learning programs at Rock Springs are good mental exercise for her daughters overlaid with one game-changer attribute that’s always a winner: “The fact it’s all free here,” she added. “You can’t beat that, no, not with three kids.”
