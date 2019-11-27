You are the owner of this article.
George A. Mueller Beer Co. to celebrate 150th anniversary
DECATUR — A 150-year anniversary celebration for George A. Mueller Beer Co. will be 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.

Admission is free. Activities include sampling of more than 100 items, a silent auction to benefit Hudson's Halfway Home rescue organization, and a Chicago Bears alumni player appearance.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

