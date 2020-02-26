❄️Get a ruler: Here are early snow totals for Central Illinois
❄️Get a ruler: Here are early snow totals for Central Illinois

Miller Park

The monument at Bloomington's Miller Park is hidden under a blanket of snow about 7 a.m. Wednesday. Usually there are several people walking their dogs in this part of the park but only one this morning.

 PAUL SWIECH, THE PANTAGRAPH

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service recorded the following snowfall in Central Illinois. The area remains under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m.

3.8 inches, Peoria

3 inches: two miles north of Homer

2.4 inches: Chenoa

2 inches: Tuscola, Pana

1.7 inches: Urbana

1.6 inches: Lovington, Savoy

1.3 inches: Fisher

1.2 inches: 3 miles south of Sullivan

1 inch: 4 miles northeast of Normal; 5 miles northwest of Sidell; Windsor

