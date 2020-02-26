❄️Get a ruler: Here are early snow totals for Central Illinois

The monument at Bloomington's Miller Park is hidden under a blanket of snow about 7 a.m. Wednesday. Usually there are several people walking their dogs in this part of the park but only one this morning.
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service recorded the following snowfall in Central Illinois. The area remains under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m.
3 inches: two miles north of Homer
1.6 inches: Lovington, Savoy
1.2 inches: 3 miles south of Sullivan
1 inch: 4 miles northeast of Normal; 5 miles northwest of Sidell; Windsor
A McLean County maintenance employee is dressed for cold weather as he uses a small plow to clean up snow along the sidewalk in front of the Government Center in downtown Bloomington Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. About two inches of snow fell during the early morning hours causing icy streets and numerous accidents for commuters.
Walking to work early in the morning seemed like a trek across the Arctic as snow and wind brought Winter back to central Illinois in downtown Bloomington Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
An early morning snow shoveler was ready for Spring as he cleaned a parking lot in downtown Bloomington Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
A private snow plow cleaned a parking lot in the 1000 block of W. Market St. in Bloomington Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. About two inches of snow fell during the early morning hours causing icy streets and numerous accidents for commuters.
Route 9 west of Bloomington was snow covered and slick, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. About two inches of snow fell during the early morning hours causing icy streets and numerous accidents for commuters.
Automobiles seemed to do their own snow removal as they drove north of I-55 west of Bloomington Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. About two inches of snow fell during the early morning hours causing icy streets and numerous accidents for commuters.
