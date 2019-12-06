Get your free photo with Santa at the Herald & Review 🎅
0 comments
breaking

Get your free photo with Santa at the Herald & Review 🎅

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Santa Claus is coming to town — and the Herald & Review!

For the second year, Kris Kringle is making a special stop to take free photos. He'll be greeting visitors from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at our office, 601 E. William St.

Bring your family, friends or pet, and we'll email your photo to you. Plus, there will be Santa's favorite hot chocolate and treats.

Happy holidays from all of us at the Herald & Review!

MORE INFORMATION IS HERE

PHOTOS FROM LAST YEAR'S HERALD & REVIEW SANTA VISIT 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News