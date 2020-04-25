Getting ready for warmer weather

On Thursday, Pritzker added nurseries to the list of essential business. “We are trying to distance (ourselves), we are asking for people to wear masks, we’ve got a hand sanitizer out front,” Edwards said. “Try to give our cashiers space.”

The business has been selling plants and supplies for more than 30 years. For several weeks, the owners were able to keep employees working by preparing for the season.

According to Edwards, the weather has worked along with the coronavirus. “When we were all stuck at home, at least everybody could still go out in the yards,” she said. “Then the blessing was, it got cold about the third week into this. We weren’t thinking about planting.”

Decatur resident Chasetta Munsterman, 66, often shops at the garden center. “I’m so ready to get out into my garden and my yard,” she said.

Munsterman spent Saturday purchasing supplies and plants for her garden which will include tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and flowers for the neighborhood birds.

Although the temperatures will make for good planting conditions, she admits she is worried about getting started. “I’m a little hesitant,” Munsterman said. “April is a funny month. We could have snow before it’s all over with.”