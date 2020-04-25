Getting ready for warmer weather

DECATUR — Like many people throughout the country, Bill Tuttle, 59, has remained inside for his safety.
But with warmer weather finally approaching, he spent part of his Saturday preparing for yard work. Tuttle was buying weed killer for his Mount Zion half-acre yard.
“It’s going to get warmer, so I’m getting ready,” he said. “It’s time. We’ve been shut down long enough.”
According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, the coming week will finally bring Central Illinois the warm temperatures and other spring-like conditions sure to lighten many moods. Llyle Barker, meteorologist with the weather service, is expecting temperatures in the early part of the week to be in the 60s. “Then we’re probably looking at some 70s toward the end of the week,” he said. “There’s going to be periods of rain at least in the mid-week.”
According to Barker, the remainder of the week should be ideal for outdoor activities.
Temperatures will stay above freezing, a concern for early vegetation. Sunday evening may be in the mid-30s. “But other than that, by the time we get to the end of the week, when it's finally drying out and warming up, we’re looking at low temperatures right around 50 or so,” Barker said. “That could be pretty good planting weather.”
Even the rain should be beneficial. Barker said the amount of rain is expected to be an inch throughout several days. “It’s going to be over a long period of time,” he said. “It’s not like a thunderstorm where it drops an inch or two of rain in a half an hour that can lead to flash flooding.”
Libby Kenney, co-owner of Kenney’s Ace Hardware on Mount Zion Road in Decatur, is ready for the warmer weather. She said the customers were anticipating the opportunities to get into their yards. “We’re noticing it’s wearing on people,” she said about the state stay-at-home orders. “We are all missing that social interaction.”
The store was busy on Saturday despite the wet weather. “For the rain, we are very busy,” she said.
When Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker mandated restrictions weeks ago, the hardware store was an active place selling home improvement items. With the warm weather approaching, customers were found shopping for outdoor activities, including grills, mowers, wheelbarrows and gardening equipment. Kenney encourages her employees and customers to use social distancing while in the store. “We are limiting the number of folks in the garden center,” she said. “But we’ve sold a lot of plants this last week.”
Geri Edwards, co-owner of the Farmer’s Market Garden Center on N. Main St., also greeted customers preparing to plant flowers and vegetable gardens. The business has been busy, which is a concern for Edwards. “I am kind of worried about being too crowded,” she said.
On Thursday, Pritzker added nurseries to the list of essential business. “We are trying to distance (ourselves), we are asking for people to wear masks, we’ve got a hand sanitizer out front,” Edwards said. “Try to give our cashiers space.”
The business has been selling plants and supplies for more than 30 years. For several weeks, the owners were able to keep employees working by preparing for the season.
According to Edwards, the weather has worked along with the coronavirus. “When we were all stuck at home, at least everybody could still go out in the yards,” she said. “Then the blessing was, it got cold about the third week into this. We weren’t thinking about planting.”
Decatur resident Chasetta Munsterman, 66, often shops at the garden center. “I’m so ready to get out into my garden and my yard,” she said.
Munsterman spent Saturday purchasing supplies and plants for her garden which will include tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and flowers for the neighborhood birds.
Although the temperatures will make for good planting conditions, she admits she is worried about getting started. “I’m a little hesitant,” Munsterman said. “April is a funny month. We could have snow before it’s all over with.”
Munsterman encourages her grandchildren to take advantage of the warm weather and grow their own vegetables as well. “We were out pulling weeds yesterday,” she said.
